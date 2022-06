IN A WORLD OF INCREASING COMPLEXITY AND DIMINISHING RESOURCES, IT IS MORE CRITICAL THAN EVER TO SEARCH FOR AN APPROACH TO ARCHITECTURE THAT IS OUTSIDE OF THE “RAT RACE” WHICH ONLY LEADS TO THE BOTTOM OF MASS COMMODITIZATION. IT IS NOT ONLY NECESSARY TO DO MORE WITH LESS, BUT ALSO IMPERATIVE TO PERCEIVE

MODERN DESIGN ISSUES UNDER NEW PERSPECTIVES. CHIASMUS PARTNERS SEES PROJECTS AS OPPORTUNITIES TO UNTAP THE POTENTIAL THAT IS INHERENT WITHIN EACH PROBLEM. CONFLICT AND RESOLUTION ARE NOT CONCEIVED AS CAUSE AND EFFECT IN A PRESCRIPTIVE MANNER; BUT RATHER AS THE STRATEGIC “SITES” UPON WHICH AN ARCHITECTURE OF INVENTION AND INTERVENTION TAKES PALCE. WE BELIEVE IN THE MERGING OF FORM AND CONTENT, WHERE THE SPATIAL AND TECTONIC NATURE OF A PROJECT IS INSEPARABLE FROM ITS FUNCTION AND MEANING. WHILE OUR EXPERIENCE INCLUDES A WIDE RANGE OF PROJECTS, OUR BIGGEST STRENGTH IS THE WILLINGNESS TO SEARCH AND RESEARCH ISSUES PRESENTEDBY EACH UNIQUE CHALLENGE. TO US, THERE ARE NO “ORDINARY” PROBLEMS AND “CONVENTIONAL” SOLUTIONS. EACH PROJECT IS A NEW INVITATION TO CREATIVE INTERPRETATION, CRITICAL PLANNING, PRECISE STRATEGIES, AND TECHNOLOGICAL INVENTION.