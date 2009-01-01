현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

(주)건축사사무소 예인그룹
건축가 in 서울특별시 마포구
    (주)건축사사무소 예인그룹은 2004년 설립되었으며, 그동안 국내외 주거시설, 전시시설, 상업시설, 리조트 등의 건축설계 및 인테리어설계를 수행해 왔습니다. 

    완공된 멋진 건축물을 지향하기보다는 건축주와 사용자 입장에서의 교감을 우선시 생각하며 설계에 임하고 있습니다. 또한, 대지의 장소성, 주변과의 맥락,

    지속가능한 건축물에 대한 진지한 탐구를 이어가고 있습니다.

    Architectural Design Group Yein was established in 2004 and has been mainly engaged in architectural design and interior design, 

    master plan design and supervision work for domestic and overseas residential facilities, 

    exhibition facilities, commercial facilities, industrial facilities and resorts.

    And they are making efforts to realize the best value of architecture through research on sustainable architectural methods and urban regeneration, which are becoming a hot topic recently.

    서비스
    건축 설계 그리고 인테리어 설계
    서비스 지역
    서울특별시 그리고 전지역
    주소
    잔다리로 49 (서교동)
    04043 서울특별시 마포구
    대한민국
    +82-234760690 www.yeinarch.com
