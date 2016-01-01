최민욱 Minwook Choi

더작은 건축사무소 / smallerarchitects@naver.com / 인하대학교, 대전대학교 건축학과 출강

We create Architecture, interiors and brand design. 인하대학교 건축학과 및 동 대학원 졸업하였고 프랑스 파리 Ecole Nationale Superieure d’Architecture Paris Val de Seine에서 수학하였다. 2012년 장푸르베-김중업 건축장학생(Jean Prouve and Joong-up Kim Fellowship)으로 선발되었으며 그 기간 프랑스의 ECDM(Emmanuel Combarel and Dominique Marrec Architects, Paris)에서 근무하였다. 일본 시게루반(Shigeru Ban Architects), 한국의 바우건축, 정림건축에서 실무를 익혔다. 이후 Smaller 건축사무소를 운영하며 작지만, 더나은 공간에 집중하고 있다.

Small and Better 이미지와 형태로만 머무르는 건축보다는 일상 공간속의 현상들에 주목하고 이를 바탕으로 건축적 대안을 제시하는데 그 가치를 두고 있다. 물리적 스케일을 벗어나 건축의 본질에 대해 고민하고 건축과 사회현상의 경계를 넘나들며 이를 통해 건축외부 영역과 소통한다. 동시에 건축적 리서치를 통해서 새로운 관점으로 현상을 해석하고, 건축적 언어로 해석하고자한다.

Smaller Architects is a Korean architecture office based in Seoul. It was founded in 2016, by an architect Choi, Min Wook. Smaller means small and better. We are trying to go beyond architectural theory & idea and pursuing to look more carefully into context and to design architecture that fit into their surroundings. Its works range from architecture and smaller-scale interior and design furniture. Smaller architects also participate in various lecture, exhibitions and research with collaborators in art & design field. © Smaller Architects 2016