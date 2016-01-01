THE PLACE_DESIGN LAB

TPL,The Place Design Lab, is research-driven design lab seeking for "Placeness" rather than just making space, evolution rather than creating style. TPL is the place where diverse parties exchange their ideas to provide total design solution including Branding, Design Directing, Product Design, Interior, Architecture.

더플레이스 디자인연구소

건축, 인테리어, 디자인 디렉팅, 제품디자인 등 건축 전반에 걸친 다양한 스케일의 작업을 연구하고 디자인하는 곳이다. 장소에 대한 인식을 근간으로 통합적 설계를 지향하며 지속적인 연구와 다양한 작업을 통해 진화하는 연구소를 추구한다.