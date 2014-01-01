현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

Z_Lab
건축가 in Seoul, Korea
    Z_Lab is a design group to create a place and space based communication with region and reflects the individual's desire and will. We must achieve a balance of individual aspirations and regional universality in terms of the design and regional identity. In this instance we create a new experience for staying out through space and personalized lifestyle brand.

    We would like to contribute to give a new experience for many people beyond the geographic boundaries based on the place and space. So that our results can be created with a private transfer to local and sustainable value for the future to create a positive business model based on the person and region. This is the vision and mission of Z_Lab.

    서비스
    • Individual Brand Consulting
    • Planning & Marketing
    • Architecture & Space Design
    • Graphic & Web Design
    서비스 지역
    Seoul,Korea, 한국, 그리고 korea
    주소
    74 Tongin-dong, Jongno-gu
    110-842 Seoul, Korea
    대한민국
    +82-27320106 z-lab.co.kr
    법적 소유권

    Z_Lab. All Rights Reserved.

