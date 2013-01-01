현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

호미파이 홈페이지를 가장 최적화된 상태에서 사용하시려면 다른 브라우저를 다운로드해주세요. 아이콘을 누르시면 무료 다운로드가 시작됩니다.

공간
전문가
매거진
DIY
전문가 등록하기
프리미엄
로그 아웃
PRAUD
건축가 in Ma
소개 1프로젝트 (1) 0아이디어 북 (0)
리뷰 (0)
edit edit in admin 리뷰 요청 새로운 프로젝트
리뷰 요청 프로필 수정

프로젝트

새로운 프로젝트
  • Go 프리미엄
    • Leaning House, PRAUD PRAUD 모던스타일 주택
    Leaning House, PRAUD PRAUD 모던스타일 주택
    Leaning House, PRAUD PRAUD 모던스타일 주택
    +13
    Leaning House

    As a research and design firm, PRAUD focuses on a contemporary approach to understanding the effects of urbanity and developing architectural process. PRAUD's research takes into account various scales in architecture and urbanism with key topics such as hybridity, urbanity, density, and transformation. Our architectural dialog is a synthetic gesture between contemporary vocabulary in architecture and urban research.

    Dongwoo Yimco-founder, principalDongwoo received a Master of Architecture in Urban Design at Graduate School of Design (GSD), Harvard University, and bachelor's degree in Seoul National University.
    Dongwoo is a faculty member of Rhode Island School of Design since 2011 and teaches PRAUD's architectural discourse "TOPOLOGY & TYPOLOGY." His research interest focuses on integral urbanism and architectural typologies that catalyze urban transformation in various urban scales. Dongwoo is the award winner of Architectural League Prize 2013, and is the author of "Pyongyang, and Pyongyang After," and co-author of "I Want to be METROPOLITAN" and "North Korea Atlas."

    Rafael Lunaco-founder, principalRafael received a Master of Architecture from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He has professional experiences in many countries such as Japan, UK, France, and the US. 
    His background in many countries and cultures influenced on his research that focuses on hybrid architectural typologies in dense urban settings. He is the award winner of Architectural League Prize 2013, and is a faculty member of Rhode Island School of Design where he conducts a studio "Metropolitan Hybrids," and co-author of "I Want to be METROPOLITAN" and "North Korea Atlas."

    서비스
    Architecture
    서비스 지역
    KR 그리고 Ma
    주소
    6 Spice Street, Suite 11 Boston
    02129 Ma
    대한민국
    +1-6172758141 www.praud.info

    최근 homify 에디터에 의해 언급됨

      Add SEO element