As a research and design firm, PRAUD focuses on a contemporary approach to understanding the effects of urbanity and developing architectural process. PRAUD's research takes into account various scales in architecture and urbanism with key topics such as hybridity, urbanity, density, and transformation. Our architectural dialog is a synthetic gesture between contemporary vocabulary in architecture and urban research.

Dongwoo Yimco-founder, principalDongwoo received a Master of Architecture in Urban Design at Graduate School of Design (GSD), Harvard University, and bachelor's degree in Seoul National University.

Dongwoo is a faculty member of Rhode Island School of Design since 2011 and teaches PRAUD's architectural discourse "TOPOLOGY & TYPOLOGY." His research interest focuses on integral urbanism and architectural typologies that catalyze urban transformation in various urban scales. Dongwoo is the award winner of Architectural League Prize 2013, and is the author of "Pyongyang, and Pyongyang After," and co-author of "I Want to be METROPOLITAN" and "North Korea Atlas."

Rafael Lunaco-founder, principalRafael received a Master of Architecture from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He has professional experiences in many countries such as Japan, UK, France, and the US.

His background in many countries and cultures influenced on his research that focuses on hybrid architectural typologies in dense urban settings. He is the award winner of Architectural League Prize 2013, and is a faculty member of Rhode Island School of Design where he conducts a studio "Metropolitan Hybrids," and co-author of "I Want to be METROPOLITAN" and "North Korea Atlas."