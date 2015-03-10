Studio BA is a Seoul-based design firm founded in September 2012 after 15 years of professional careers in New York, Europe, and Seoul. With combined expertise in architecture and interior, Studio BA is committed to the high quality work that is rich in ideas, materials, and details. Our design progresses by corresponding to the social forces of its surrounding, which we believe make each design unique.

Dongkyu Lee is a registered architect in New York State. Prior to forming Studio BA, he has worked as a senior design architect at Peter Marino Architect PLLC, New York. During his 9+ years at the firm, he worked as lead designer for several major retail projects including Dior Beverly Hills, Louis Vuitton Street Maison & VIP room, Graff Diamond shop, and Zegna Shanghai Flagship store. He also worked for Beel-De Geyter Architecten in Belgium, FOA in London, and Studio Metaa in Seoul. He received his B.S. in Architectural Engineering from Yonsei University in 1995 and his Diploma from Berlarge institute, the Netherlands in 2002. He is a studio tutor at Korea National University of Arts.

Suejin Sung is a registered architect in New York State and a member of AIA (American Institute of Architects) since 2009. Currently, she is an adjunct professor at Sunggyunkwan University in Korea. Prior to forming Studio BA, Suejin was an Associate at Robert A. M. Stern Architects in New York City. During her 10 years at the firm, she was designer and the project manager for several major projects including Harvard Law School in Boston, Chestnut Square Development, Comcast Center in Philadelphia, Webster University East Academic Building, and Hanwha Seorak Resort & Premium Hotel. From 1995 and 1998, she was with Junglim Architecture in Seoul, participated in several major projects including Yonsei New Hospital and Sungmo Jae Hospital. She received her Master in Architecture from Yale University in 2002, and B.S in Architectural Engineering degree in 1995 from Yonsei University, Seoul.