‘김쥬쥬 스튜디오’는 김쥬쥬 작가의 조형작품을 도자 아트상품으로 발전시켜 제작합니다.미의 여신인 ‘비너스’조각상을 시작으로 다양한 석고상에 유머러스함을 더해 김쥬쥬 작가 특유의 위트를 담았습니다.

‘김쥬쥬 스튜디오’의 대표 아트상품인 조각상 오일램프 시리즈는 아트 오브제로써의 역할과 램프의 실용성이 결합된 아트상품입니다. 1250℃ 이상의 고온에서 소성 후 수금을 발라 3벌 소성을 거쳐 탄생한 도자 오일램프로 안쪽에도 유약이 코팅되어있어 오일이 샐 염려가 없으며 변색 또한 없습니다. 오랜 사용으로 오일 소진시, 오일을 리필하여 영구적인 사용이 가능합니다.

'Kim Juu-Juu Studio' produces various ceramic art products which were inspired by ceramic formative works from Artist Kim Juu-Juu. Artist kim Juu-Juu combines her wit and humor into Venus, roman goddess of love and beauty, sculpture and various plaster casts. Sculpture Oil Lamp Series as the main art product of 'Kim Juu-Juu Studio' is a combined art product with art objets and practicality of lamp.

Ceramic Oil Lamp is produced by three times of kiln fire process at about 1250 degree celsius and applying gold at the last kiln firing. Glazing on the both inside and outside of the lamp will prevent any changes in color and any oil leak. Use permanently with refilling the lamp oil.