문훈은 1968년에 태어났으며, 어린 시절은 강원도 상동읍에서, 청소년기는 호주 타즈마니아에서 보냈다. 한국과, 미국에서 교육을 받고, 실무를 익힌 후, 2001년부터 문훈발전소를 운영해오고 있다. 건축과 다른 장르와의 결합, 확장, 교배 등을 통한 경계 흐리기를 사고, 및 작업방식으로 취하면서, 건축에 대한 기능성을 무한한 쪽으로 열어두고 있다. 주요작업으로는 락있수다, 에스마할, 목동다세대, 옹달샘, 그리고 2005년에 건축가협회상을 받은 상상사진관 등이 있고, 그림 및 설치작업을 가지고, 개인전 및, 그룹전을 수차례 가졌다. 또한 건축작업과 연관된 동영상 작업을 통하여, 건축 표현의 경계에 대한 확장을 꾀하고 있기도 하다.

Moon Hoon was born in 1968, in Sangdong Gaanwon_do, lived his teenage years in Tasmania, Australia. He was educated in architecture in Korea, and US at MIT, also had work experience in both countries. He has been running his studio Moon_Bal_Sso since 2001. He is interested in breaking the boundaries of architecture by experimenting_crashing, fusing, mixing, and so forth_ with various other disciplines. He is open minded about boundaries of architecture. His major works include Rock It Suda, S_Mahal, Mookdong Multi House, Ongdalsam, and Sangsang Museum which was awarded KIA prize for year 2005. His drawings and installations have been exhibited in solo and group fromat at various museums. He also directs short films related to his architecture with the desire to expand the expressive potential of Architecture.