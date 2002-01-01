이온에스엘디㈜는 아름다운 빛환경 창조를 통해 빛문화, 건축문화에 폭넓게

공헌하고자 하는 전문가 집단입니다.

빛의 디자인은 무엇보다도 자연의 빛에 대한 문화적, 예술적 감수성을 바탕으로

인간의 시각과정에 대한 폭넓은 이해를 통해 인간생활의 질을 향상시키는

환경을 창조하는 것입니다.

인간에게 빛은 환경적 절대 조건임과 동시에 인간의 역사와 문화를 떠받쳐온

중심기둥입니다. 우리는 빛의 기능적 해석(解析)보다 내재된 문화적 코드를

읽어내고 인간의 감성을 중시하는 의미적 해석(解釋)을 가치 있게 생각합니다.

이온에스엘디㈜의 목적은 항상 새로운 개념의 빛환경 창조를 제안하여,

사회적으로 조명계획/디자인의 중요성을 확립시켜 나가며, 이를 빛의 문화로

승화시켜 나가는 것입니다.

또한 이온에스엘디㈜는 조명계획가, 디자이너, 빛의 엔지니어, 빛의 미술가 등

뛰어난 전문가들을 만들어내기 위한 모체로서의 역할을 담당하는 존재가 되기 위해

노력하고 있습니다.

以溫이란 '따뜻함으로'라는 뜻입니다.

이는 클라이언트를 위해 ‘정성으로 디자인 작업에 임하려는 우리들의 마음가짐’을

표현하는 말입니다.

以라는 한자는 본디 [가래를 들고 있는 사람, 즉 농부]를 표현하고 있는 글자입니다.

열심히 땀흘려 일하고 거두는 농부는 바로 우리가 추구하는 자세입니다.

溫이라 함은 [따스함], [따뜻하게 하다], 즉 마음의 따뜻함을 의미하며,

클라이언트와의 마음의 교감(交感)을 기본으로 삼는 우리의 생각입니다.

EON SLD is a professional group which tries to make a contribution to lighting and

architectural culture by creating beautiful light-environment.

Lighting design we pursue is to provide environments that enrich the quality of life

through wide understanding of human visual process based on cultural and artistic

sensibility of nature’s light.

We believe that lights have been an essential quality for human as well as a central

pillar of culture and history. Thus we admire semantic interpretation of light which

reads inherent cultural contexts and values human sensibilities rather than functional

interpretation of light.

We focused on offering inspiring lighting and space design to establish social

awareness of the importance of lighting design and to sublimate it into culture of

light. Also, we make best efforts to be a pioneer that trains professionals in lighting

plan, design, light art as well as engineering.

以溫 means ‘by warmth’. It came from our warmhearted design attitude for every

client.

The Chinese character 以 means a farmer working and reaping hard which reflects our

endless efforts. And 溫 means a warm heart which embodies our passion for heartful

communion with clients.