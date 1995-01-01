- 서비스 지역
- Seoul, Korea
- 회사 수상내역
-
- 2014 Seoul Architecture Award
- 2012 Shinyang Award
- 2011 Korean Institute of Architecture Awards (Best 7)
- 2011 Korea Architecture Award
- 2011 Korean-Japanese Architects Exhibition, Artbank, Yokohama
- 2010 Exhibition and Lecture at GSD, Harvard University, Boston
- 2010 New Horizon Exhibition, Tongji University, Shanghai
- 2009 Cultural Award of Kim Swoo Geun Foundation
- 2008 Seoul Architecture Award
- 2007 Korea Institute of Architecture Awards (Best 7)
- 2007 Seoul Architecture Award
- 2007 Environment Architecture Award
- 2007 Mu-ae Architecture Award
- 2007 First Prize, Competition for Kimcheon Medical Center
- 2006 Ewon Architecture Award
- 2006 Seoul Architecture Award
- 2006 Venice Biennale 10<sup>th</sup> International Architecture Exhibition
- 2006 Paju Book City Exhibition/Graz/Innsbruck
- 2006 First Prize, Competition for Andong Medical Center
- 2005 Paju Book City Exhibition/Berlin/Barcelona
- 2005 Korea Institute of Architecture Award (Best 7)
- 2005 Korea Architecture Award
- 2005 KangWon-Do Architecture Award
- 2004 Suwon Architecture Award
- 2002 Kyoung-Gi Do Architecture Award
- 2001 First Prize Competition for Ewoo School
- 2000 Korea Institute of Architecture Award (Best 7)
- 2000 Korea Culture Award – Interior Section
- 2000 Korea Architecture Award
- 2000 Architects and Lego/ Tokyo
- 1999 Ansan Architecture Award
- 1998 Seoul Architecture Award
- 1998 Asia Institute of Architecture/Colombo, Sri Lanka
- 1996 Korea Architecture Award
- 1995 Design Award / Ministry of Health and Welfare
- 1995 First Prize, Competition for the Graduate School of Environment, SNU
- 1995 First Prize, Competition for Public Health Care Center
- 1995 Established KYWC Co. Ltd.
- 모두보기 38 수상경력
- 주소
-
13 Duteopbawiro 31 Yongsangu Seoul Korea
140 190 Seoul, Korea
대한민국