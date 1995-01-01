현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

호미파이 홈페이지를 가장 최적화된 상태에서 사용하시려면 다른 브라우저를 다운로드해주세요. 아이콘을 누르시면 무료 다운로드가 시작됩니다.

공간
전문가
매거진
DIY
전문가 등록하기
프리미엄
로그 아웃
KYWC Architects
건축가 in Seoul, Korea
소개 0프로젝트 (0) 0아이디어 북 (0)
리뷰 (0)
edit edit in admin 리뷰 요청 새로운 프로젝트
리뷰 요청 프로필 수정
새로운 프로젝트
  • Go 프리미엄
    • KYWC Architects
    KYWC Architects
    완료하려면 클릭하세요
    서비스 지역
    Seoul, Korea
    회사 수상내역
    • 2014 Seoul Architecture Award
    • 2012 Shinyang Award
    • 2011 Korean Institute of Architecture Awards (Best 7)
    • 2011 Korea Architecture Award
    • 2011 Korean-Japanese Architects Exhibition, Artbank, Yokohama
    • 2010 Exhibition and Lecture at GSD, Harvard University, Boston
    • 2010 New Horizon Exhibition, Tongji University, Shanghai
    • 2009 Cultural Award of Kim Swoo Geun Foundation
    • 2008 Seoul Architecture Award
    • 2007 Korea Institute of Architecture Awards (Best 7)
    • 2007 Seoul Architecture Award
    • 2007 Environment Architecture Award
    • 2007 Mu-ae Architecture Award
    • 2007 First Prize, Competition for Kimcheon Medical Center
    • 2006 Ewon Architecture Award
    • 2006 Seoul Architecture Award
    • 2006 Venice Biennale 10<sup>th</sup> International Architecture Exhibition
    • 2006 Paju Book City Exhibition/Graz/Innsbruck
    • 2006 First Prize, Competition for Andong Medical Center
    • 2005 Paju Book City Exhibition/Berlin/Barcelona
    • 2005 Korea Institute of Architecture Award (Best 7)
    • 2005 Korea Architecture Award
    • 2005 KangWon-Do Architecture Award
    • 2004 Suwon Architecture Award
    • 2002 Kyoung-Gi Do Architecture Award
    • 2001 First Prize Competition for Ewoo School
    • 2000 Korea Institute of Architecture Award (Best 7)
    • 2000 Korea Culture Award – Interior Section
    • 2000 Korea Architecture Award
    • 2000 Architects and Lego/ Tokyo
    • 1999 Ansan Architecture Award
    • 1998 Seoul Architecture Award
    • 1998 Asia Institute of Architecture/Colombo, Sri Lanka
    • 1996 Korea Architecture Award
    • 1995 Design Award / Ministry of Health and Welfare
    • 1995 First Prize, Competition for the Graduate School of Environment, SNU
    • 1995 First Prize, Competition for Public Health Care Center
    • 1995 Established KYWC Co. Ltd.
    • 모두보기 38 수상경력
    주소
    13 Duteopbawiro 31 Yongsangu Seoul Korea
    140 190 Seoul, Korea
    대한민국
      Add SEO element