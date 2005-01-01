- 서비스 지역
- 서울시
- 회사 수상내역
- 1986 – Second Prize, JoongAng Fine Arts Prize
- 1987 – Grand Prize, JoongAng Fine Arts Prize
- 2005 – Ilmin Arts Award, Ilmin Cultural Foundation, Korea
- 2006 – Korea Artist Prize, the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea
- 2014
- - Tathata, Park Ryu Sook Gallery, Seoul
- - Natural color, multiple flower show, Culture Station Seoul 284, Seoul
- - Fukuoka Triennale, Fukuoka, Japan
- - Leeum 10th Aniversary Exhibition '交感 Beyond and Between', Leeum, Seoul
- 2013
- - Playground 2013, Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia
- - 321 Art Community Project, Tainan, Taiwan
- - Life, Life, Leeahn Gallery, Daegu, Korea
- - Total Support, Total Museum, Seoul, Korea
- - Thank You!, Taoyuan Landscape Art Festival, Taoyuan, Taiwan
- - Breathing Flower, Very Fun Park 2013, Taipei, Taiwan
- - Whatchamacallit : Things Varying in Form-from Things to Beings, Gwangju Museum of Art, Gwangju, Korea
- - KABBALA, Daegu Art Museum, Daegu, Korea
- - Present of the Sun, Setouchi Triennale 2013, Shodojima, Japan
- - Iro Iro Iro, Kunisaki Art Project, Kunisaki, Japan
- 2012
- - Love. Sweet. Life., K11, Hong Kong
- - Peace of Everyone, the MOTHER of DESIGN, Marunouchi HOUSE, Tokyo, Japan
- - Venue design for World Biennial Forum, Gwangju, Korea
- - Welcome, Seocheon, Korea
- - TINA B project, San Salvatore, Prague, Czech Republic
- - Phantoms of Asia, Civic Center Plaza, Asian Art Museum of San Francisco, San Francisco, USA
- - Wish, Krasnoyarsk Museum Centre, Krasnoyarsk, Russia
- - Festival of the World, Hayward Gallery, London, UK
- - Arsenale 2012, Kyiv Biennale, Kyiv, Ukraine
- - Perth International Art Festival, Perth, Australia
- - Jean Prouve X Choi Jeong Hwa, Vitra, Seoul, Korea
- 2011
- - Live Live, Kotakinabalu, Malaysia
- - Lingua franca, St. Moritz Art Masters, St. Moritz, Switzerland
- - Welcome, Ecoland, Jeju, Korea
- - Revive, Gwangju, Korea
- - My Own Private Neon Oasis, Museum of Brisbane, Brisbane, Australia
- - Whatchamacallit, Gwangju, Korea
- - Cosmos, Oulim Art Gallery, Goyang Oulim Nuri Arts Center, Goyang, Korea
- - The REDCAT Gala, REDCAT, Los Angeles, USA
- - Happy Together, Pohang Museum, Pohang, Korea
- 2010
- - 17th Biennale of Sydney, Sydney, Austria
- - By Day By Night, Rockbund Art Museum, Shanghai, China
- - In the Mood for Love, Aando fine Art, Berlin, Germany
- - SH Contemporary 10, Shanghai, China
- - Art HK 10, Hong Kong
- - Plastic Garden, Minsheng Art Museum, Shanghai, China
- - Roppongi Art Night, Mori Art Museum, Tokyo, Japan
- - Kirishima Open-Air Museum 10th 'Workshop', Kirishima, Japan
- 2009
- - 'Your Bright Future', The Museum of Fine Art, Houston, USA
- - 'Your Bright Future', LACMA, Los Angeles, USA
- - 'Shine a Light', Korea Culture Center, London, UK
- - 'O.K!' Towada Art Center, Towada, Japan
- 2008
- - Opening Exhibition, Bangkok Art and Culture Center, Bangkok, Thailand
- - 'Plactic Paradise', Point Ephemere, Paris, France
- - Arcadia, Ch?teau d'Oiron, Oiron, France
- - Spring Art Show, Space-C, Seoul, Korea
- - New Project, Pekin Fine Arts, Beijing, China
- - The REDCAT Gala, REDCAT, Los Angeles, USA
- 2007
- - Peppermint Candy, Santiago, Chile
- - Welcome, Wolverhampton Art Gallery, Wolverhampton, UK
- - Trace Root, Arco, Madrid, Spain
- - Elastic Taboo: Within the Korean World of Contemporary Art, Kunsthalle Wien, Austria
- - Truth, REDCAT (Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater), Los Angeles, USA
- 2006
- - Gwangju Biennale-The First Chapter: Trace Root, Gwangju, Korea
- - Special Project, Vivocity, Singapore Biennale, Singapore
- - Believe It or Not, Ilmin Museum, Seoul, Korea
- - Art& Industry, SCAPE Biennial, Christ Church, New Zealand
- - Open-Air Exhibition, Middleheim Museum, Antwerp, Belgium
- - Through the Looking Glass, Asian House, London, UK
- 2005
- - Dressing Ourselves, Milan Triennale, Milan, Italy
- - Design Edge, Korean Pavilion, Suntec City, Singapore
- - Seoul: Until Now!, Kunsthal Charlottenborg, Copenhagen, Denmark
- - Secret Beyond the Door, Venice Biennale-Korean Pavilion, Venice, Italy
- CP Biennale, CP Center, Jakarta, Indonesia
- - Roomscape, Ssamziegil Gallery, Seoul, Korea
- 2004
- - Kim Chong-Hak and Choi Jeong Hwa, Garam Gallery, Seoul, Korea
- - Liverpool Biennial, Lime Station, Liverpool, UK
- - Happy Happy Project, Kirkby Gallery, Liverpool, UK
- - Public Communications with GASUM, Melbourne Art Fair, Melbourne, Australia
- - This is Not a Love Letter, Korean Cultural Foundation Center, Seoul, Korea
- - The Tale of Seoul, Korean Cultural Foundation Center, Seoul, Korea
- 2003
- - Happiness, Mori Art Museum, Tokyo, Japan
- - Lyon Biennale, Lyon, France
- - Flower Power, Palais des Beaux-Arts, Lille, France
- - Yang Gwang Chan Ran, Biz Art Center, Shanghai, China
- - Virgin Road, Ssamzie Space, Seoul, Korea
- - Time after Time, Yerba Buena Center for the Art, San Francisco, USA
- 2002
- - Happy Together, Kagoshima Open Air Museum, Kagoshima, Japan
- - The 8th Baltic Triennial of International Art, Contemporary Art Center, Vilnius, Lithuania
- - Orient. Extreme, Le Lieu Unique, Nantes, France
- - Korean & Japanese Contemporary Prints Exhibition, Gallery OM, Osaka, Japan
- - Gwangju Biennale, World Cup Art Soccer Korea and Japan, Gwanju, Korea
- 2001
- - Yokohama Triennale, Yokohama Station, Yokohama, Japan
- - Lunapark / Contemporary Art from Korea, Wurttembergischer Kunstverein, Stuttgart, Germany
- 2000
- - Bar Epicurus, Mitsubishi-Jisho Atrium. Hukuoka, Japan
- - Let's Entertain, Walker Art Center, Minneapolis, USA / Pompidou Center, Paris, France
- - AIR AIR, Grimaldi Forum, Monaco
- 1999
- - Lord of the Rings, Hasselt Museum, Hasselt, Belgium
- - Tachigawa Festival, Tachigawa Station, Tokyo, Japan
- - Hot Air, Grandship Convention and Art Center, Shizuoka, Japan
- - Slowness Speed, National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne, Australia
- - Between the Unknown Straits, Korean Culture & Arts Foundation (Arts Council Korea), Seoul, Korea
- 1998
- - Sao Paulo Biennial, Ciccillo Matarazzo Pavilion, Sao Paulo, Brazil
- - Seamless, De Appel Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands
- - Taipei Biennial – Site of Desire, Taipei Fine Arts Museum, Taipei, Taiwan
