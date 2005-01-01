현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

가슴시각개발연구소
아티스트 및 장인 in 서울시
    서울시
    회사 수상내역
    • 1986 – Second Prize, JoongAng Fine Arts Prize
    • 1987 – Grand Prize, JoongAng Fine Arts Prize
    • 2005 – Ilmin Arts Award, Ilmin Cultural Foundation, Korea
    • 2006 – Korea Artist Prize, the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea
    • 2014
    • - Tathata, Park Ryu Sook Gallery, Seoul
    • - Natural color, multiple flower show, Culture Station Seoul 284, Seoul
    • - Fukuoka Triennale, Fukuoka, Japan
    • - Leeum 10th Aniversary Exhibition '交感 Beyond and Between', Leeum, Seoul
    • 2013
    • - Playground 2013, Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia
    • - 321 Art Community Project, Tainan, Taiwan
    • - Life, Life, Leeahn Gallery, Daegu, Korea
    • - Total Support, Total Museum, Seoul, Korea
    • - Thank You!, Taoyuan Landscape Art Festival, Taoyuan, Taiwan
    • - Breathing Flower, Very Fun Park 2013, Taipei, Taiwan
    • - Whatchamacallit : Things Varying in Form-from Things to Beings, Gwangju Museum of Art, Gwangju, Korea
    • - KABBALA, Daegu Art Museum, Daegu, Korea
    • - Present of the Sun, Setouchi Triennale 2013, Shodojima, Japan
    • - Iro Iro Iro, Kunisaki Art Project, Kunisaki, Japan
    • 2012
    • - Love. Sweet. Life., K11, Hong Kong
    • - Peace of Everyone, the MOTHER of DESIGN, Marunouchi HOUSE, Tokyo, Japan
    • - Venue design for World Biennial Forum, Gwangju, Korea
    • - Welcome, Seocheon, Korea
    • - TINA B project, San Salvatore, Prague, Czech Republic
    • - Phantoms of Asia, Civic Center Plaza, Asian Art Museum of San Francisco, San Francisco, USA
    • - Wish, Krasnoyarsk Museum Centre, Krasnoyarsk, Russia
    • - Festival of the World, Hayward Gallery, London, UK
    • - Arsenale 2012, Kyiv Biennale, Kyiv, Ukraine
    • - Perth International Art Festival, Perth, Australia
    • - Jean Prouve X Choi Jeong Hwa, Vitra, Seoul, Korea
    • 2011
    • - Live Live, Kotakinabalu, Malaysia
    • - Lingua franca, St. Moritz Art Masters, St. Moritz, Switzerland
    • - Welcome, Ecoland, Jeju, Korea
    • - Revive, Gwangju, Korea
    • - My Own Private Neon Oasis, Museum of Brisbane, Brisbane, Australia
    • - Whatchamacallit, Gwangju, Korea
    • - Cosmos, Oulim Art Gallery, Goyang Oulim Nuri Arts Center, Goyang, Korea
    • - The REDCAT Gala, REDCAT, Los Angeles, USA
    • - Happy Together, Pohang Museum, Pohang, Korea
    • 2010
    • - 17th Biennale of Sydney, Sydney, Austria
    • - By Day By Night, Rockbund Art Museum, Shanghai, China
    • - In the Mood for Love, Aando fine Art, Berlin, Germany
    • - SH Contemporary 10, Shanghai, China
    • - Art HK 10, Hong Kong
    • - Plastic Garden, Minsheng Art Museum, Shanghai, China
    • - Roppongi Art Night, Mori Art Museum, Tokyo, Japan
    • - Kirishima Open-Air Museum 10th 'Workshop', Kirishima, Japan
    • 2009
    • - 'Your Bright Future', The Museum of Fine Art, Houston, USA
    • - 'Your Bright Future', LACMA, Los Angeles, USA
    • - 'Shine a Light', Korea Culture Center, London, UK
    • - 'O.K!' Towada Art Center, Towada, Japan
    • 2008
    • - Opening Exhibition, Bangkok Art and Culture Center, Bangkok, Thailand
    • - 'Plactic Paradise', Point Ephemere, Paris, France
    • - Arcadia, Ch?teau d'Oiron, Oiron, France
    • - Spring Art Show, Space-C, Seoul, Korea
    • - New Project, Pekin Fine Arts, Beijing, China
    • - The REDCAT Gala, REDCAT, Los Angeles, USA
    • 2007
    • - Peppermint Candy, Santiago, Chile
    • - Welcome, Wolverhampton Art Gallery, Wolverhampton, UK
    • - Trace Root, Arco, Madrid, Spain
    • - Elastic Taboo: Within the Korean World of Contemporary Art, Kunsthalle Wien, Austria
    • - Truth, REDCAT (Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater), Los Angeles, USA
    • 2006
    • - Gwangju Biennale-The First Chapter: Trace Root, Gwangju, Korea
    • - Special Project, Vivocity, Singapore Biennale, Singapore
    • - Believe It or Not, Ilmin Museum, Seoul, Korea
    • - Art& Industry, SCAPE Biennial, Christ Church, New Zealand
    • - Open-Air Exhibition, Middleheim Museum, Antwerp, Belgium
    • - Through the Looking Glass, Asian House, London, UK
    • 2005
    • - Dressing Ourselves, Milan Triennale, Milan, Italy
    • - Design Edge, Korean Pavilion, Suntec City, Singapore
    • - Seoul: Until Now!, Kunsthal Charlottenborg, Copenhagen, Denmark
    • - Secret Beyond the Door, Venice Biennale-Korean Pavilion, Venice, Italy
    • CP Biennale, CP Center, Jakarta, Indonesia
    • - Roomscape, Ssamziegil Gallery, Seoul, Korea
    • 2004
    • - Kim Chong-Hak and Choi Jeong Hwa, Garam Gallery, Seoul, Korea
    • - Liverpool Biennial, Lime Station, Liverpool, UK
    • - Happy Happy Project, Kirkby Gallery, Liverpool, UK
    • - Public Communications with GASUM, Melbourne Art Fair, Melbourne, Australia
    • - This is Not a Love Letter, Korean Cultural Foundation Center, Seoul, Korea
    • - The Tale of Seoul, Korean Cultural Foundation Center, Seoul, Korea
    • 2003
    • - Happiness, Mori Art Museum, Tokyo, Japan
    • - Lyon Biennale, Lyon, France
    • - Flower Power, Palais des Beaux-Arts, Lille, France
    • - Yang Gwang Chan Ran, Biz Art Center, Shanghai, China
    • - Virgin Road, Ssamzie Space, Seoul, Korea
    • - Time after Time, Yerba Buena Center for the Art, San Francisco, USA
    • 2002
    • - Happy Together, Kagoshima Open Air Museum, Kagoshima, Japan
    • - The 8th Baltic Triennial of International Art, Contemporary Art Center, Vilnius, Lithuania
    • - Orient. Extreme, Le Lieu Unique, Nantes, France
    • - Korean & Japanese Contemporary Prints Exhibition, Gallery OM, Osaka, Japan
    • - Gwangju Biennale, World Cup Art Soccer Korea and Japan, Gwanju, Korea
    • 2001
    • - Yokohama Triennale, Yokohama Station, Yokohama, Japan
    • - Lunapark / Contemporary Art from Korea, Wurttembergischer Kunstverein, Stuttgart, Germany
    • 2000
    • - Bar Epicurus, Mitsubishi-Jisho Atrium. Hukuoka, Japan
    • - Let's Entertain, Walker Art Center, Minneapolis, USA / Pompidou Center, Paris, France
    • - AIR AIR, Grimaldi Forum, Monaco
    • 1999
    • - Lord of the Rings, Hasselt Museum, Hasselt, Belgium
    • - Tachigawa Festival, Tachigawa Station, Tokyo, Japan
    • - Hot Air, Grandship Convention and Art Center, Shizuoka, Japan
    • - Slowness Speed, National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne, Australia
    • - Between the Unknown Straits, Korean Culture & Arts Foundation (Arts Council Korea), Seoul, Korea
    • 1998
    • - Sao Paulo Biennial, Ciccillo Matarazzo Pavilion, Sao Paulo, Brazil
    • - Seamless, De Appel Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands
    • - Taipei Biennial – Site of Desire, Taipei Fine Arts Museum, Taipei, Taiwan
    주소
    종로구 종로31길 46-7
    03129 서울시
    대한민국
    +82-27656576 www.choijeonghwa.com
