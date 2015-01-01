글로리홀GLORYHOLE LIGHT SALES은 빛을 주요한 재료로 사용하여 소규모 사물들을 작업/제작 하는 예술 콜렉티브이자 사업체입니다, 저희는 예술품(Artist work)과 제품(Product) 사이를 지향하면서, 비닐과 같은 일상적인 재료들과, 각 작업에 개별성을 부여하는 수제작 유리 기법으로 조명을 만들고 있습니다. 또한 조명작업이 가지는 ‘예술품과 제품'이라는 모호한 정체성에 대해 질문하면서, '예술과 상업', '기능성과 작품성'이라는 서로 상반된 가치들이 작업에 어떻게 양립할 수 있는지 고민합니다. 그리고 그 과정들을 조명작업과 사진, 드로잉으로 풀어내고 있으며, 미술적 오브제가 삶에 어떻게 다가가야 하는지를 탐구하고 있습니다.

글로리홀GLORYHOLE LIGHT SALES is an artist collective and lighting manufacturer in Seoul, working/crafting mainly utilizing light as the main material. Lighting work that 글로리홀GLORYHOLE LIGHT SALES makes is aimed to be positioned somewhere between artist work and product. We makes lighting work, using everyday life material, such as plastic film, in the handicraft way of glass processing of its own originality. We keeps presenting questions on the ambiguity of the 'art-or-commerce' , ‘functionality-or-artistry’ identity given to lighting works studying how it could be possible to put two contrary type of value, functionality and artistic quality, compatible in its works. We present the serial process via lighting works, photography, and drawings and keeps studying on the approach of objet d'arte to actual everyday life.