현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

호미파이 홈페이지를 가장 최적화된 상태에서 사용하시려면 다른 브라우저를 다운로드해주세요. 아이콘을 누르시면 무료 다운로드가 시작됩니다.

공간
전문가
매거진
DIY
전문가 등록하기
프리미엄
로그 아웃
IROJE KIMHYOMAN
건축가 in Korea
소개 4프로젝트 (4) 0아이디어 북 (0)
리뷰 (0)
edit edit in admin 리뷰 요청 새로운 프로젝트
리뷰 요청 프로필 수정

프로젝트

새로운 프로젝트
  • Go 프리미엄
    • Flying House(Pilot's House), IROJE KIMHYOMAN IROJE KIMHYOMAN 모던스타일 주택
    Flying House(Pilot's House), IROJE KIMHYOMAN IROJE KIMHYOMAN 모던스타일 주택
    Flying House(Pilot's House), IROJE KIMHYOMAN IROJE KIMHYOMAN 모던스타일 주택
    +20
    Flying House(Pilot's House)
    ​Kyeong Dok Jai, IROJE KIMHYOMAN IROJE KIMHYOMAN 모던스타일 주택
    ​Kyeong Dok Jai, IROJE KIMHYOMAN IROJE KIMHYOMAN 모던스타일 주택
    ​Kyeong Dok Jai, IROJE KIMHYOMAN IROJE KIMHYOMAN 모던스타일 주택
    +23
    ​Kyeong Dok Jai
    ​HWA HUN - 자연이 점거한 작은성, IROJE KIMHYOMAN IROJE KIMHYOMAN 모던스타일 거실
    ​HWA HUN - 자연이 점거한 작은성, IROJE KIMHYOMAN IROJE KIMHYOMAN 모던스타일 거실
    ​HWA HUN - 자연이 점거한 작은성, IROJE KIMHYOMAN IROJE KIMHYOMAN 모던스타일 복도, 현관 & 계단
    +53
    ​HWA HUN - 자연이 점거한 작은성
    ​GA ON JAI , IROJE KIMHYOMAN IROJE KIMHYOMAN 모던스타일 복도, 현관 & 계단
    ​GA ON JAI , IROJE KIMHYOMAN IROJE KIMHYOMAN 모던스타일 주택
    ​GA ON JAI , IROJE KIMHYOMAN IROJE KIMHYOMAN 모던스타일 주택
    +22
    ​GA ON JAI

    architect HyoMan Kim 
      HyoMan Kim is an architect who try to draw the character of the space and the form of tradition of Korea with modern sense. He received a B.A in architecture from Dankook University. Now he is principle of IROJE KHM Architects and current professor of architectural department of Sahmyook University. He has received many kinds of architectural awards including World Architecture Community Award and ARCASIA AWARD.  He was concurrent professor of graduate school of architecture Gyeonggi University and editorial adviser of CONCEPT Magazine.  He exhibited his works in New York, USA “The Good Life”, in Torino, Italy “2008 UIA congress, ABCASIA TODAY”, in Osaka, Japan by JIA “The Modern Architecture to make History Alive.”

    서비스
    Architecture
    서비스 지역
    KR 그리고 korea
    회사 수상내역
    2014 Architizer A+Awards
    주소
    1805 gardentower bldg,unni-dong,jongro-gu,seoul,110-795
    110-795 Korea
    대한민국
    +82-27661928 www.irojekhm.com

    최근 homify 에디터에 의해 언급됨

      Add SEO element