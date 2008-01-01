architect HyoMan Kim

HyoMan Kim is an architect who try to draw the character of the space and the form of tradition of Korea with modern sense. He received a B.A in architecture from Dankook University. Now he is principle of IROJE KHM Architects and current professor of architectural department of Sahmyook University. He has received many kinds of architectural awards including World Architecture Community Award and ARCASIA AWARD. He was concurrent professor of graduate school of architecture Gyeonggi University and editorial adviser of CONCEPT Magazine. He exhibited his works in New York, USA “The Good Life”, in Torino, Italy “2008 UIA congress, ABCASIA TODAY”, in Osaka, Japan by JIA “The Modern Architecture to make History Alive.”