TUNAPAPER, designs and produces fun ideas-products by stretching imagination with unique and creative ideas.

–Paper can talk in this world, Tuna PaperWhen we think about our favorite books, we remember the piquant tree scent that vaguely permeates them.The first dimensional card I saw made my eyes open wide one Christmas.When I see the pictures on the wall in an art gallery, I see the white paper behind the paintings.Impression of the World that paper gives me. Tuna Paper Shop starts like this.Paper is so common that it can be very widely expanded. Paper is so familiar that we can be so familiar with it.Paper is so empty that there are many ways to fill it.Tuna Paper will sincerely listen to and collect all stories whispered by a paper and deliver them to you.