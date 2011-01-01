현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

Quantumby Inc.
주방 & 욕실용품 in Suwon- Si
    +3
    Glass Vaccum Bottel
    Octagon tray & Cutlery
    +4
    KitchenIcicle
    +5
    terracotta Tray
    +3
    Acacia Wood Tray
    +1
    White Marble Tray & Black Marble Tray

    Quantumby Inc. was founded in 2011 for the advancement of the creative design sector in South korea and abroad.The company strives to serve as a market leader.
    In the coming years and decades, the Quantumby team looks forward to continuing its flexible, creative approach. Also we do our own project for developing creativity and keep thinking about design in the world of change. We trying to realize our design philosophy: P.U.V (Positive, Useful and Valuable) and take human-centered design-based approach and our work are done inconsideration of the user-centered experience by analyzing their needs, behaviors, and desires. With our experience, we have won the prize at internationally well-known awards such as Red Dot Design Award and IDEA. We love what we do.

    서비스 지역
    Suwon- si
    회사 수상내역
    Red dot design awards – best of the best 2012 / IDEA Finalist 2013
    주소
    16226 Suwon- Si
    대한민국
    +82-82312857519 www.quantumby.com
    법적 소유권

    FDA / LFGB / ISO 9001 / ISO 14001 / OHIM / Patents / Design Registrations / Utility Model Registrations / Trademark Registrations / Service Mark Registrations / Design Specialty Company

