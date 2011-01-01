Quantumby Inc. was founded in 2011 for the advancement of the creative design sector in South korea and abroad.The company strives to serve as a market leader.

In the coming years and decades, the Quantumby team looks forward to continuing its flexible, creative approach. Also we do our own project for developing creativity and keep thinking about design in the world of change. We trying to realize our design philosophy: P.U.V (Positive, Useful and Valuable) and take human-centered design-based approach and our work are done inconsideration of the user-centered experience by analyzing their needs, behaviors, and desires. With our experience, we have won the prize at internationally well-known awards such as Red Dot Design Award and IDEA. We love what we do.