아드카펜터
실내 조경 디자이너 in 서울
  • Go 프리미엄

    • ODDDCARPENTER = 이상한 목수

     ‘아드카펜터’ 는 자연이 주는 풍요로운 아름다움을 기본 소재로 하며 예술적인 감각을 담은  Natural & Creative ART Works를 지향합니다 . 공간 분석과 세심한 상담을 통해 식물이 디자인 되어질 공간의 컨디션과 고객이 취향을 고려한 맞춤 플랜트 디자인을 추구하는 아티스트 그룹입니다   

    Botanical Directing / Plant + Interior = Planterior / Exhibition & Shop Green Display / Wedding & Party Decoration / Floral & Plant Design / Gardening   

    Our Design Specialists work hard to create and install your Event. We know that every detail matters and whatever the occasion we will dedicate our utmost efforts to your satisfaction .

    서비스 지역
    서울
    주소
    서대문구 연희동 179-64 1층 목수의정원
    03696 서울
    대한민국
    +82-23324242 blog.naver.com/oddcarpenter
