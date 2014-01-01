현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

Moon studio
가구 및 액세서리 in 경기도
    문스튜디오는 2014년 시작된 Handcraft Furniture Studio 입니다. 원목, 그 중에서도 북미산 호두나무(American Black Walnut)를 주로 사용하여 실생활에 사용되는 가구를 만듭니다.

    가치있는 제품을 만들어 보고자 하는 욕심으로 탄생된 공방이며, 신뢰할 수 있는 브랜드로 성장해 나갈것 입니다. 좋은 제품이란 제작자의 가치관이 내재되어 탄생할 수 있다고 생각합니다. 최고가 아니면 선보이지 않겠다는 신념을 지켜 나가겠습니다.

    Founded in 2014, Moon Studio designs and handcrafts hardwood furniture for residential and commercial spaces. We proudly use the highest quality hardwood materials such as American Black Walnut to craft the finest furniture for a lifetime of use.
    Moon Studio was established with a goal to make masterful pieces of furniture that exhibit a genuine artisan spirit. We have a vision to grow our name into a trusted brand representing the highest quality of craftsmanship. We foster an unwavering pursuit of quality, and the products you will see here at Moon Studio represent our highest standard of refinement.

    서비스
    • Handcraft Wood Furniture
    • Custom Solution
    서비스 지역
    R.O.Korea
    주소
    성남시 분당구 운중동 1019-7 1F
    463-440 경기도
    대한민국
    +82-317054607 moonstudio.kr
