Our lives have been accelerated by the increasing speeds in which we travel, and because of this we have begun to yearn for things to be ‘faster' and 'higher'. However this acceleration in the pace of our lives does not help fulfil our expectations that we might escape our restrictions. Instead we find ourselves continuing to struggle to find any sense of security due to the rules and restrictions that increasingly need to be placed upon our lives, and we have begun to admit that we are in a state of constant insecurity. The contradictions in this structure leave us to deal with insatiable feelings whenever we encounter the call to 'go faster', and we have developed a tolerance for this accelerated pace, which has turned into a desire for an even faster speed of life. It is daring to say that power comes from speed, rather than arms. The soul with speed transforms into a man of power, and they willingly jump into the battlefield to grasp for more power and faster speeds. This velocity-oriented tendency places an emphasis only on the start and end points, brazenly overlooking the flows of the process in the middle. If we try and catch these overlooked processes we see something that resembles fleeting landscapes streaming past the window of a fast moving train. The details are missed out, and what is left are merely the afterimages of an overall visual impression. This velocity sometimes causes optical illusions to occur when we look at the world. My work begins by attempting to capture this absurd desire that we have for speed.