AAG(Asian Art Group)
부동산 에이전트 in 427 Unjooro, Gangnam Gu,Seoul
    • Advisor at AAG(Asian Art Group) , Paris and Seoul KOREA / Artist Planning, Promotion, Contemporary fine art / art rental / promotes blue chip artists global Design and creative consulting professional with over 30 years of industry experience. For the last 15 years have owned and operated General Contracting and Architectural  Design firms, acting both as the Chief Operating Officer and Principle Designer. AAG Paris and Seoul, focused on partnering with top tier companies to deliver progressive and world class creative solutions through art promotion, design, sales, marketing, academy and beyond.

    • 1. Business Invest Matching & sales marketing 2. Construction Planning and Interior Design Planning : Resorts and Hotels
    • Medical Facilities etc. 3. Project Management / Design Management : Lecture
    • PM 4. Art Consultation/ Archi-Design Planning Service Marketing 5. Gallery Management/ Uprise art business Global
    • global
    • 427 Unjooro, Gangnam Gu,Seoul
    Awarded as Green Growth Company by Ministry of Knowledge Economy
    06221 427 Unjooro, Gangnam Gu,Seoul
    대한민국
    +82-1026680921 www.aagkor.com
