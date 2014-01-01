그녀가 그리는 인간들은 늘 불안과 상처로 쫒기는 불안의 눈빛을 하고,

외부의 강압으로 침묵을 강요 당하거나 ,자신 스스로 만들어 낸 허무에 다시 잠식 당하는

불완전한 인간들을 표현해 왔다.

그들은 타인이자, 자기 자신이며,내부적 허무와 외부에서 오는 또다른 허무에 의해

무너져내리고 상처 받는

이중의 고통을 받는다.

나이를 가늠 하기 어려운-아이 같기도 하고 어른 같기도 한- 묘한 느낌의 인물들은 인간 내면에 존재하는 어둠을 은근하면서도 뚜렷하게 낱낱이 보여준다.

개인적으로 자신의 이야기를 하는 듯이 보이지만,그것은 나 이기도 하고 우리 이기도 하다는

느낌을 갖게 하는 것,그것이 그녀가 갖고 있는 힘일 것이다.

매우 절제되고 제한된 표현으로 오히려 더욱더 풍부한 이야기를 표현하는 역설의 방법.

그것이 지금의 그녀가 추구하는 표현 방법인 것이다.

ByungheeSung is a south Korean artist.

Byunghee Sung has consistently created on the canvas the images of humans with anxiety-stricken eyes, laden with external constraint of silence or self-produced, corroding emptiness. They could be regarded as either specific individuals with their own history of pain, or universal human existence suffering and collapsing from the repetitious, cumbersome routine of life bringing about external and internal barrenness and vacancy.

The faces with bleak, appealing look and hand gestures reveal the traces of wound and bloodstain of a person who can be interpreted either as a girl or a woman. The gestures of her hands, reminiscent of a sign language, are inseparably entangled with the expression on the faces. The stark contrast between the pale, nearly albinistic faces whose age is inestimable and the reddish hue of the eye rims and fingertips suggests with subtlety the darkness deep within both the person portrayed and human beings in general.

The exquisite balance between the intense and strong contrast of color, and the refrained composition in canvas provides paradoxically abundant implications in which the artist seems to not only inform the viewers of her own individual story of suffering, but invite them to experience what she feels and reflect on the universal condition of human existence including our own.