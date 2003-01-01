현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

호미파이 홈페이지를 가장 최적화된 상태에서 사용하시려면 다른 브라우저를 다운로드해주세요. 아이콘을 누르시면 무료 다운로드가 시작됩니다.

공간
전문가
매거진
DIY
전문가 등록하기
프리미엄
로그 아웃
Artist JEONG-AH ZHANG (장정아)
아티스트 및 장인 in Seoul, Korea
소개 2프로젝트 (2) 0아이디어 북 (0)
리뷰 (0)
edit edit in admin 리뷰 요청 새로운 프로젝트
리뷰 요청 프로필 수정

프로젝트

새로운 프로젝트
  • Go 프리미엄
    • Artworks II ‘In the world, but beyond the world’, Artist JEONG-AH ZHANG (장정아) Artist JEONG-AH ZHANG (장정아) 아트워크사진 & 그림
    Artworks II ‘In the world, but beyond the world’, Artist JEONG-AH ZHANG (장정아) Artist JEONG-AH ZHANG (장정아) 아트워크사진 & 그림
    Artworks II ‘In the world, but beyond the world’, Artist JEONG-AH ZHANG (장정아) Artist JEONG-AH ZHANG (장정아) 아트워크사진 & 그림
    +8
    Artworks II ‘In the world, but beyond the world’
    Artworks I 'One is All, All is One', Artist JEONG-AH ZHANG (장정아) Artist JEONG-AH ZHANG (장정아) 아트워크사진 & 그림
    Artworks I 'One is All, All is One', Artist JEONG-AH ZHANG (장정아) Artist JEONG-AH ZHANG (장정아) 아트워크사진 & 그림
    Artworks I 'One is All, All is One', Artist JEONG-AH ZHANG (장정아) Artist JEONG-AH ZHANG (장정아) 아트워크사진 & 그림
    +11
    Artworks I 'One is All, All is One'

    Artist 'JEONG-AH ZHANG'


    S. Korean and Contemporary artist. Majored in fine arts at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, Korea.

    4 solo exhibitions in the United States and Korea, and about 50 group exhibitions and art-fair in the United States, Korea, France and Italy.

    It also won 17 international awards and won 15 awards in Korea.

     


    서비스
    • Surrealism
    • Contemporary Art
    • Painting
    • Artist
    서비스 지역
    • South Korea
    • Seoul
    • 서울특별시
    • Seoul, Korea
    회사 수상내역
    • Awards
    • 2021 International Prize AMBASSADOR OF ART / ITALY
    • 2021 Collector’s Vision International Art Award / UK
    • 2021 The Best Modern and Contemporary Artists / ITALY
    • 2020 Artist of the Future Award / UK
    • 2020 The Great Masters of Contemporary Art / ITALY
    • 2020 ATIM International Top 60 Masters / USA
    • 2020 International Prize Artist of the Year / ITALY
    • 2019 International Art Museum Selection / ITALY
    • 2019 ARTYA awards Artivist Of The Year / USA
    • 2019 International Prize Artist of the Year / ITALY
    • 2019 International Prize MICHELANGELO / ITALY
    • 2018 The Best Modern and Contemporary Artists / ITALY
    • 2018 International Prize CARAVAGGIO : Great Master of Art / ITALY
    • 2018 Best of International Arts – Art Tour International Magazine / USA
    • 2018 International Prize Leonardo Da Vinci : The Universal Artist / ITALY
    • 2018 International Prize Raffaello / ITALY
    • 2017 Artist Spotlight – Art Tour International Magazine / USA
    • 2011~2009 Korea Selected Artists (won the award three years in a row) / KOREA
    • 모두보기 20 수상경력
    주소
    05786 Seoul, Korea
    대한민국
    +82-1030000000 www.jeongahzhang.com
    법적 소유권

    ﻿

    Artist  JEONG-AH ZHANG

    Copyright © Jeong-Ah Zhang 

    Copyright © 장정아


      Add SEO element