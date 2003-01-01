Artist 'JEONG-AH ZHANG'
S. Korean and Contemporary artist. Majored in fine arts at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, Korea.
4 solo exhibitions in the United States and Korea, and about 50 group exhibitions and art-fair in the United States, Korea, France and Italy.
It also won 17 international awards and won 15 awards in Korea.
- Surrealism
- Contemporary Art
- Painting
- Artist
- South Korea
- Seoul
- Awards
- 2021 International Prize AMBASSADOR OF ART / ITALY
- 2021 Collector’s Vision International Art Award / UK
- 2021 The Best Modern and Contemporary Artists / ITALY
- 2020 Artist of the Future Award / UK
- 2020 The Great Masters of Contemporary Art / ITALY
- 2020 ATIM International Top 60 Masters / USA
- 2020 International Prize Artist of the Year / ITALY
- 2019 International Art Museum Selection / ITALY
- 2019 ARTYA awards Artivist Of The Year / USA
- 2019 International Prize Artist of the Year / ITALY
- 2019 International Prize MICHELANGELO / ITALY
- 2018 The Best Modern and Contemporary Artists / ITALY
- 2018 International Prize CARAVAGGIO : Great Master of Art / ITALY
- 2018 Best of International Arts – Art Tour International Magazine / USA
- 2018 International Prize Leonardo Da Vinci : The Universal Artist / ITALY
- 2018 International Prize Raffaello / ITALY
- 2017 Artist Spotlight – Art Tour International Magazine / USA
- 2011~2009 Korea Selected Artists (won the award three years in a row) / KOREA
05786 Seoul, Korea
대한민국
+82-1030000000 www.jeongahzhang.com
Artist JEONG-AH ZHANG
Copyright © Jeong-Ah Zhang
Copyright © 장정아