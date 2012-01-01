뿌리는 나 자신의 표상이며 치유의 대상이다. 마음이 힘들 때 산에 오르면 맑은 하늘을 바라볼 수 없어서 땅만 쳐다보고 걸었던 적이 많았다. 땅속에 있지 못하고 튀어나와 껍질이 다 까진 뿌리가 많이 보였다. 뿌리가 세상 밖으로 나온 것이 나무에게 잘 된 일인지 안 된 일인지 모를 일이지만, 뿌리가 드러남으로써 나무의 근본을 알게 되는 점과 뿌리가 나와야 자연스러워 보인다는 점이 나에게 힘과 위안을 주었다. 작품 제목인 은 우리 집이 사기를 당해 갈등의 대상인 땅의 주소지이다. 부모님의 인생이 담겨있는, 그토록 가지고 싶던 땅이지만 이제는 팔려야만 하는 땅이 되었고 그마저도 마음먹은 대로 팔리지 않는 땅이다. 나는 땅으로 인한 분쟁을 오래 겪어왔고, 서울에서 10여년이 넘게 혼자 살면서 내 힘으로는 가질 수 없는 집과 땅을 욕망하기도 한다. 땅을 두고 분쟁을 하고 욕망을 하는 모습은 땅 속에서 뿌리들이 얽혀있는 모습과 닮았다. 나는 이러한 뿌리와 땅에 대한 전혀 다른 느낌들을 어느 한쪽으로 치우쳐서 판단하지 않고 그것들이 나에게 다가오는 모습을 가만히 관찰하려 한다. 내가 느끼는 것과는 상관없이 뿌리와 땅의 요소들은 경계가 지어지지 않는 형태로 나타나면서도 각자 성장하며 조화를 이루고 있다. 내가 뿌리와 땅과 그 위에 서 있는 사람들의 얽힘에 대해 그리고 생각하다보면 그것들이 때로는 마음속의 산 33으로, 아니면 나 스스로가 이곳에 내린 뿌리로, 가끔은 하나의 완성된 작품으로 나타날 수 있을 것이라고 믿는다.

A tree root is my symbol as a powerful healing object. Oftentimes when I trekked the mountains, my weary spirit would not allow my eyes to appreciate the clear and cloudless skies, so I would force myself to look at the mountain floor. Whilst gazing at the ground, I would notice gnarly roots protruding out in a ghastly manner. I oftentimes wondered if these hideous roots were detrimental to their home tree, but I would always be comforted by knowing that somehow these roots were guided by nature. The title is the address of a land that was burdened with fraudulent lies. My parents dedicated their lives to this precious land, however, it turned into a mere object which had to be sold. The painful memories of my parents’ land have not deterred me from my hopes and dreams of owning my own house, but alas it seems that this dream is financially far beyond my reach despite living on my own for ten years in Seoul. The memories of this cursed land and my dreams are akin to the interlocked roots. I aim to observe and feel the stillness of every incoming image that is reflected by these roots and the ground without passing any judgement. My feelings and thoughts are discarded by these roots, as even rules cannot dictate how they protrude from the ground, and as such, these elements are in constant harmony. Myself, the roots, the ground, and the people on this land are somewhat intertwined, and when I reflect upon this thought, San 33 is a part of me, of us. But if not, my soul will slowly settle down within these roots, and I believe that on some occasion, these elements will unite to become one complete work of art.