현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

호미파이 홈페이지를 가장 최적화된 상태에서 사용하시려면 다른 브라우저를 다운로드해주세요. 아이콘을 누르시면 무료 다운로드가 시작됩니다.

공간
전문가
매거진
DIY
전문가 등록하기
프리미엄
로그 아웃
ARTEFACT
실내 건축가 in 서울
소개 0프로젝트 (0) 0아이디어 북 (0)
리뷰 (0)
edit edit in admin 리뷰 요청 새로운 프로젝트
리뷰 요청 프로필 수정
새로운 프로젝트
  • Go 프리미엄
    • 완료하려면 클릭하세요

    Spatial Design 

    - Retail / Commercial / Hospitality Design 

    - Interior / Exterior / Facade Design 

    - Signage / Wayfinding Design


    Product Design 

    - Furniture & Lighting / Installation


    Art Direction 

    - Show / Stage / Pop-up / Exhibition Design  

    - Brand Identity / Graphic Design / Printed Matter



    -  Address : 2F, 723-25 Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea    
    -  Tel : 02 - 790 - 8680 (10:00 - 18:00)    
    -  email : contact@artefact.co.kr

    서비스
    Architecture / Space Design / Branding
    서비스 지역
    Seoul, South Korea, 그리고 서울
    주소
    용산구 한남동 723-25
    140-894 서울
    대한민국
    +82-27908680 www.artefact.co.kr
      Add SEO element