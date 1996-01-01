HIA pursue beautiful but comforting Architecture.In 21st Century, Architecture is the statement of the presence.
Image or brand of either personal or corporational existence.HIA designs to fulfill the clients goal, to be noticed prominently or sometimes humbly. In the same time it endeavors to satify users` comfortness and happiness.
POWER OF DESIGN
- 서비스 지역
- Seoul
- 주소
-
05836 Seoul
대한민국
+82-269273001 www.hahnia.com
수상실적
2014 한국건축문화대상 우수상(서울시립 북서울미술관)
서울특별시 건축상 우수상(문화역 서울 284)
2013 서울특별시 건축상 대상(서울시립 북서울미술관)
생태환경건축대상 최우수상(서울시립 북서울미술관)
2012 한국건축문화대상 우수상(문화역 서울 284)
2011 한국 리모델링 건축대상(교보생명빌딩 리모델링)
남동 아름다운 건축물 선정공모 최우수상(삼성생명 인천구월사옥)
2010 한국건축문화대상 우수상(명동예술극장)
서울특별시 건축상 우수상(금호아시아나 본관)
2009 서울특별시건축상 본상(명동예술극장)
한국건축문화대상 우수상(서울시 서천연수원)
한국건축문화대상 본상(금호아시아나본관)
2008 한국건축문화대상 우수상, 웅진 R&D 센터
경기도 건축문화상, 국가기록원 나라기록관
Good Design2008, 금호아시아나 본관
2007 한국건축문화대상 우수상, 한국예술종합학교
2006 한국건축가협회상, 서울대학교 미술관
2005 한국건축문화대상 특선, 국민연금 부산회관
2003 서울시건축상 금상, 서울시립미술관
1996 건축문화대상 본상, 수원야외음악당
1987 NYSAA/AIA DESIGN AWARD - New Rochelle Ambulatory Surgery Center
1982 MERIT AWARD - WILLEKE DESIGN COMPETION
Awards
2014 Seoul Station Renovation, Superior Award, Seoul Architectural Awards
2013 BukSeoul Museum of Art, Gold Medal, Seoul Architectural Awards
2012 Seoul Station Renovation, Superior Award, Korean Architecture Awards
2012 Kyobo Insurance Head quarter, Gold Medal, Korea Renovation Awards
2010 New York Korea Center, WAN AWARDS Civic Buildings Sector
Myeongdong Theater, Superior Award, Korean Architecture Awards
Kumho Asiana Main Tower, Superior Award, Seoul Architectural Work Awards
2009 Seocho Samsung Town, Business Centers Category, MIPIM Asia Awards
Seocheon Training Institute for Seoul Metropolitan Government,
Superior Award, Korean Architecture Awards
2008 Woongjin R&D Center Superior Award, Korean Architecture Awards
National Archives of Korea, Nara Repository, Honored, Gyeonggi-do Architectural Culture Awards
2005 National Pension Corporation Busan Building Silver Medal, Busan Architecture Awards, Honored, Korean Architecture Awards
2004 Daegu Opera House, Bronze Medal, Daegu Architectural Work Awards
2003 Seoul Museum of Art, Gold Medal, Seoul Architectural Work Awards
1996 Outdoor Music Pavilion, Suwon Award of Excellence, Korean Architecture Awards