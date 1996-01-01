현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

    여수 Marine Terrace

    HIA pursue beautiful but comforting Architecture.In 21st Century, Architecture is the statement of the presence. 

    Image or brand of either personal or corporational existence.HIA designs to fulfill the clients goal, to be noticed prominently or sometimes humbly. In the same time it endeavors to satify users` comfortness and happiness.

    POWER OF DESIGN

    Seoul
    05836 Seoul
    대한민국
    +82-269273001 www.hahnia.com
    2014            한국건축문화대상 우수상(서울시립 북서울미술관)

                         서울특별시 건축상 우수상(문화역 서울 284) 

    2013            서울특별시 건축상 대상(서울시립 북서울미술관)

                         생태환경건축대상 최우수상(서울시립 북서울미술관)

    2012            한국건축문화대상 우수상(문화역 서울 284) 

    2011            한국 리모델링 건축대상(교보생명빌딩 리모델링)

                         남동 아름다운 건축물 선정공모 최우수상(삼성생명 인천구월사옥) 

    2010            한국건축문화대상 우수상(명동예술극장)

                         서울특별시 건축상 우수상(금호아시아나 본관) 

    2009            서울특별시건축상 본상(명동예술극장)

                         한국건축문화대상 우수상(서울시 서천연수원)

                         한국건축문화대상 본상(금호아시아나본관)

    2008            한국건축문화대상 우수상, 웅진 R&D 센터

                         경기도 건축문화상, 국가기록원 나라기록관

                         Good Design2008, 금호아시아나 본관 

    2007            한국건축문화대상 우수상, 한국예술종합학교 

    2006            한국건축가협회상, 서울대학교 미술관 

    2005            한국건축문화대상 특선, 국민연금 부산회관

    2003            서울시건축상 금상, 서울시립미술관 

    1996            건축문화대상 본상, 수원야외음악당 

    1987            NYSAA/AIA DESIGN AWARD - New Rochelle Ambulatory Surgery Center 

    1982            MERIT AWARD - WILLEKE DESIGN COMPETION

    2014                 Seoul Station Renovation, Superior Award, Seoul Architectural Awards 

    2013                 BukSeoul Museum of Art, Gold Medal, Seoul Architectural Awards 

    2012                 Seoul Station Renovation, Superior Award, Korean Architecture Awards

    2012                 Kyobo Insurance Head quarter, Gold Medal, Korea Renovation Awards 

    2010                 New York Korea Center, WAN AWARDS Civic Buildings Sector   

                             Myeongdong Theater, Superior Award, Korean Architecture Awards   

                             Kumho Asiana Main Tower, Superior Award, Seoul Architectural Work Awards

    2009                 Seocho Samsung Town, Business Centers Category, MIPIM Asia Awards   

                             Seocheon Training Institute for Seoul Metropolitan Government, 

                             Superior Award, Korean Architecture Awards 

    2008                 Woongjin R&D Center Superior Award, Korean Architecture Awards   

                             National Archives of Korea, Nara Repository, Honored, Gyeonggi-do Architectural Culture                                 Awards 

    2005                 National Pension Corporation Busan Building Silver Medal, Busan Architecture Awards,                                   Honored, Korean Architecture Awards 

    2004                 Daegu Opera House, Bronze Medal, Daegu Architectural Work Awards 

    2003                 Seoul Museum of Art, Gold Medal, Seoul Architectural Work Awards 

    1996                 Outdoor Music Pavilion, Suwon Award of Excellence, Korean Architecture Awards

