차가운 화이트와 그레이 톤, 천편일률적인 타일과 도기, 은색 수전…

우리의 화장실은 그동안 너무나 똑같은 모습이었습니다. 그러나 화장실이 거실만큼이나 아름다운 공간이 될 수는 없을까요? 손님을 초대했을 때 가장 먼저 문을 열어 보이고 싶은 자랑스러운 공간이 될 수는 없을까요? 내가 살아가는 공간을 가장 나답게 꾸미고자 하는 욕망, 그 공간에서 행복을 누리고자 하는 현대인들의 열망은 점점 높아만 갑니다. 그리고 이제 화장실은 당신의 취향이 가장 잘 드러나는 편안하고 감성적인 공간으로 바뀌어야 합니다. 화장실에서도 집을 아름답게 꾸미고자 하는 당신의 의지는 멈추어져서는 안되니까요. LagomBATH는 바로 이런 아이디어에서 시작되었습니다. 전 세계를 무대로 활동하는 실력 있는 디자인 전문 스튜디오와 함께 개개인의 라이프스타일과 취향에 맞는 화장실을 꾸밀 수 있도록 네 가지 컬렉션을 먼저 선보입니다. 당신이 누구인지를 보여주는 화장실, 세상 어디에도 존재하지 않던 나만을 위한 화장실을 이제 LagomBATH와 함께 만들어 보세요.

LagomBATH의 3가지 가치 1. Worldclass Design 세계적 디자이너와의 협업을 통해 만들어진 완성도 높고 유니크한 디자인으로 화장실 곳곳에서 디자인이 주는 새로운 경험을 선사합니다. 2. Custom-made 네 가지 컨셉트의 컬렉션을 선보여 개인의 라이프스타일과 취향에 맞는 공간을 선택할 수 있으며, 맞춤형 시공을 통해 당신만을 위한 화장실을 만들어 드립니다. 3. Top Quailty 품질은 LagomBATH의 가장 큰 자산입니다. 각 분야에서 최고의 제품을 생산하는 파트너사와 협력하며, 좋은 자재를 사용해 높은 품질을 유지합니다.

Until now, the bathrooms have been all the same with icy white and grey tone, monotonous tiles and ceramics, and uniformly designed silver faucets. LagomBATH would like to present the remarkable bathroom that is as beautiful as the living room, a wonderful place that you would proudly show when you welcome your guests. In the modern world, the desire to decorate the living spaces in a way that clearly expresses who you are and the enthusiasm to create and share happiness are getting higher and higher. We think that the bathroom should be a convenient and functional, all accompanied with stylish design elements that perfectly reflects your taste and realizes your dream. LagomBATH’s design begins with this concept. We presents the ideal designs within its professional studios that are currently operated across the world, and proudly introduces collections that will enable your dream to create the bathroom that perfectly reflects your life style and tastes. With LagomBATH, Create a bathroom as unique as you and express your individuality with LagomBATH.

The Three Values of LagomBATH 1. Worldclass Design In collaboration with world-class designers, LagomBATH consistently createshighly skilledand unique designswhich allow us topresent new experiences provided by such designs that fit every corner of the bathroom 2. Custom-made By presenting collections comprised of four different concepts, LagomBATH provides you with designs for spaces that will be in perfect harmony with your individual lifestyle and taste, and our custom-made designs will ensure that your bathroom will be a unique pleasure effortlessly created for you. 3. Top Quailty Top quality is the best asset that LagomBATH provides. In conjunction with professional partners, we make a concerted effort to produce the best-quality products in each area and by using only the finest materials available, LagomBATH continuously maintains the top quality that your bathroom deserves.