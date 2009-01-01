Jeong seung yun

*Artist Statement

The ‘hormone’ I express is the crystal of small cells pursuing good world and a ‘delicate love of creativity’. The minimum unit of image in the picture is ‘hormone cell’. Very small cells combine one another to make ‘cell lump’ and each form combines one another to make more delicate and harder ‘hormone’. Although this ‘cell’ and ‘crystal’ are strange like an image seen in the dream, imagination, they stimulate curiosity and good feeling. These forms are delicate, distinctive, and sensitive individually. They are individually full of personality by distinct and lively color. What makes this combination of geometric series of cell possible is a ring to put together, a power to draw in one another, and a ‘love’ to make person happy instinctively. Therefore the ‘hormone’ born like this is good. Since they are cells born by ‘love’, they pursue good love and they expand that ‘good love’ by hugging each other for this. (I express this sensitive substance and its world by 0.3mm~0.5mm pen of powerful chromatic color to express this delicate form and sentiment. I do not restrict ingredient, just draw by pen as a means to express delicate human’ sheart line and hormone.) There is no object of ‘righteous form’ and ‘originally such form’ which are always stored in the brain like formula in this space. Here is a space of powerful and toxic color like light cells and my mind, at the same time a ‘slow world’ giving still emotion by hugging separate appreciator like transparent net as afterimage remains if closing the eyes.

*Education

Attending master's degree in Hongik univ, fine art.

Graduated Seoul national university of science and technology, Industrial Design.

*Exhibitions

[Solo Exhibition]

2013 3rd Solo Show "Good news",Ambrosia ,Seoul.

2012 2nd Solo Show" Hormone therapy 展", Eda gallery, Seoul.

2012 1st Solo Show “Poiema”, Sejong Center for the Performing Art Gwanghwarang, Seoul.

[Group Exhibition]

2014 Group exhibition of 2, gallery Alice, Gwangmyeong .

2013 ANY MODE Phone & Shop Coffee - AM TOWN Menu/POP Design work.

2013 Art agency THE NEW staff artist

2013 Crowd funding - Art collaboration project [Poiema*].

2013 Group exhibition of 2 “Another landscape” gallery Jung, Yongin.

2013 Gallery Jung_Jung art market,gallery Jung, Yongin.

2012 Art collaboration with [Aart] and [Alllive wallpaper company].

2011 New Job Festival– Artist section mentoring, Seoul Metropolis Student Gymnasium.

2011 Secret Project “Cat Many”, Santorino Gallery, Seoul.

2011 G-Design Fair Design Market Selected Artist Exhibition (Separatebooth), Kintex, Ilsan.

2011 ASYAAF [Art, coming to my life], Hongik University Modern Gallery, Seoul.

2011 “Zoom of April”, Zoom Gallery, Seoul.

2011 The 1st Asia TABOO Festival Awarded work exhibition, Gallery nabi, Seoul.

2011 SIS BOOK 207 ILLUSTRATORS PORTFOLIO EXHIBITION, SONO Factory, Seoul.

2009 The Korean society of illustration research International Contest Awarded work Exhibition, Design Center, Bundang.

2008 Seoul Design Olympic design Group exhibition “any + “, Jamsil SportsComplex, Seoul.