디자인 스튜디오쏭 (design STUDIO SSONG)
실내 장식 & 인테리어 디자이너 in 성남시
    Unique Designed for Us

    진정한 독특함을 담은 디자인은 기능의 합리성을 넘어서는 가치를 만들어냅니다.

    About design STUDIOSSONG

    design STUDIO SSONG은 인테리어, 가구, 공예를 접목시킨 디자인을 추구하는 스튜디오입니다. 공간을 기초로 하여 다양한 조형적 실험정신을 반영한 매스, 그곳에서 파생된 새로운 형태의 가능성과 재료의 하모니를 만들어냅니다. 우리의 과제는 공간의 모든 요소에 잠재력을 극대화 하는 디자인과 기능의 이상적인 조화에 대한 답을 찾기위해 존재합니다.

    Unique Designed for Us

    The design with authentic uniqueness makes a value that transcends the rationality of the function.

    About design STUDIO SSONG

    design STUDIO SSONG is the studio which pursues design with interior, furniture, and handicraft. 

    We make mass that Reflects the various formative experimental spirits based on space and novel forms of possibilities and harmony Of materials derived from there. Our task exists to seek the answer for ideal harmony of design and function to Maximise the potential of every element of space.

     

    전화상담 -실장 010.4221.4227 / 소장 010.9337.5531 

    홈페이지 www.studiossong.com

    서비스 지역
    서울, 경기, 그리고 성남시
    주소
    성남시 고등로3 A동 635호
    13105 성남시
    대한민국
    +82-7088640469 www.studiossong.com
