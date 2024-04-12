Unique Designed for Us

진정한 독특함을 담은 디자인은 기능의 합리성을 넘어서는 가치를 만들어냅니다.

About design STUDIOSSONG

design STUDIO SSONG은 인테리어, 가구, 공예를 접목시킨 디자인을 추구하는 스튜디오입니다. 공간을 기초로 하여 다양한 조형적 실험정신을 반영한 매스, 그곳에서 파생된 새로운 형태의 가능성과 재료의 하모니를 만들어냅니다. 우리의 과제는 공간의 모든 요소에 잠재력을 극대화 하는 디자인과 기능의 이상적인 조화에 대한 답을 찾기위해 존재합니다.

The design with authentic uniqueness makes a value that transcends the rationality of the function.

design STUDIO SSONG is the studio which pursues design with interior, furniture, and handicraft.

We make mass that Reflects the various formative experimental spirits based on space and novel forms of possibilities and harmony Of materials derived from there. Our task exists to seek the answer for ideal harmony of design and function to Maximise the potential of every element of space.

전화상담 -실장 010.4221.4227 / 소장 010.9337.5531

홈페이지 www.studiossong.com