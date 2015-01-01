About J2o Designer

J2o Architecture [제이투오]는 미국 뉴욕에서 세계 유명 디자이너와 함께 다양한 작업을 해온 건축가이자 디자이너 이재성(Jae Sung Lee)과 최두호(Du Ho Choi)가 이끄는 토탈 디자인 및 제작회사로써 건축, 인테리어, 조경 디자인, 도시 디자인, 도시개발 등의 디자인 서비스와 온라인 등의 버츄얼 서비스 뿐 아니라 이를 연결하는 혁신적인 하이브리드 서비스를 제공합니다. 저희는 하이브리드 마케팅(Hybrid-Marketing), 공간 서비스 디자인(Space Service Design)과 공간 브랜딩 (Space Branding)등의 서비스를 제공하고 사회적 혁신을 기반으로 공간을 만드는 것을 목표로 합니다.

Jae Sung Lee and Do Ho Choi has extensive international experience, having worked on architectural projects around the world and formed a partnership of J2o Design in Seoul in 2015. J2o Design provides innovative hybrid services which connect design services and virtual services such as online. The projects has built in a wide range of scales: from interior design to architecture and media sculpture, up to the scale of landscape architecture, urban design development. The hybrid service contain space design and branding which contribute to the innovation of social changes.