DOOV는 공간을 디자인하는 d' STUDIO의 브랜드입니다.

우리는 공간과 시간, 그 안에 담겨진 자연과 사물 등 모든 요소들이 서로 조화를 이루어 공간에 즐거움을 만들고자 노력합니다. DOOV가 제안하는 공간은 새로움보다는 이유가 있는 공간입니다. 공간을 구성하는 각각의 요소들이 있어야 할 의미를 갖고 그를 통해 머무는 사람이 긍정적 에너지를 받을 수 있는 곳이길 바랍니다.

DOOV는 2005년 순수미술과 조형을 전공한 젊은 인재들이 모여 설립한 공간을 디자인하는 회사입니다. 공간에 대한 다양하고 실험적인 디자인을 통해 성장하며 가구, 조명, 생활소품, 카페 등의 다양한 분야에 이르기까지 영역을 확장해왔습니다. 이제 D APOSTROPHE STUDIO 라는 새로운 이름을 통해 더욱 다양한 분야의 재미있고 가치 있는 디자인을 제안하고 공유하고자 합니다.

DOOV is a brand of d' STUDIO which designing a space.

We trying to make pleasure in space by harmonizing every element such as the space, time, and nature, objects contained in them. The space suggested by DOOV is a space having the reason rather than newness. We hope that each elements of space has a meaning for existence and persons who stay receive a good energy through it.

DOOV is a company which designs a space established in 2005 by young persons of talent who majored in fine arts and formative arts. It has expanded its area up to various fields such as furniture, lighting, household items, and café while growing through various and experimental designs on the space. Now, we would suggest and share interesting and valuable designs of more various fields through a new name called D APOSTROPHE STUDIO.