Since 2002

지금까지 경험해 온 수 많은 실패와 성공, 경험에서 보여주는 가능성과 발전은 무한합니다





대웅건설그룹의 가치관





동아·대웅은 삶의 공간들이 더욱 아름답고 가치 있도록 휴머니즘 철학이 담긴 공간을 디자인합니다.

Dong-A A&C design a space of humanity to make life more beauriful and valuable.





동아·대웅은 다양한 고객에게 디자인, 컨설팅 및 시공 서비스를 제공하며, 앞건 감각과 세련된 설계를 통해 차별화 된 시공 품질을 선보임으로써 고객으로부터 신뢰받는 파트너로 자리매김하고 있습니다.

Dong-A A&C provides design, consulting, and construction services to a wide range of customers, and is a partner who is trusted by the customer by demonstrating differentiated construction quality through advanced sense and refined service.





고객의 즐거움과 행복이 느껴지도록 보다 풍족하고 여유있는 생활을 디자인하며 최고의 건축물을 통해 클라이언트의 가치를 높여 고객 만족을 실현시켜 드립니다.

We design a more affluent and leisurely life to enhance your enjoyment and happiness, and we increase the value of your clients through the best construction.





자연을 적극적으로 고려하고 친환경 소재를 사용함으로써 자연의 편안함을 닮은 환경을 디자인합니다.

We actively consider nature and use environmentally friednly materials to design an environment that resembles the comfort of nature.





동아·대웅은 앞으로도 고객의 Vision, Goals 및 Needs를 담은 수준 높은 고급 건축을 제공해 드릴 것을 약속드립니다.

Dong-A A&C will continue to offer a high level of construction that includes Vision, Goals, and Needs form our customers.



