토브디자인스튜디오는 사용자의 일상에 스며들어 그들의 삶을 디자인하고 담아내는데 집중합니다. 공간디자인을 중심으로 가구에서부터 생활소품에 이르기까지 라이프스타일 전반적인 부분을 제안하고 만들어가는 디자인스튜디오입니다. 토브는 히브리어로 ‘최상의 행복’이라는 뜻을 가지고 있습니다. 꿈꿔왔던 공간이 현실이 되는 순간, 공간안에서의 행복을 물들여 줄수 있다면..이것이 토브디자인스튜디오가 꿈꾸는 디자인입니다.

tovdesignstudio focuses on becoming part of resident's everyday life to help design their lifestyle environment.The design studio suggests and creates large parts of people’s lifestyles based on the concept of space design from furniture to interior elements.

Tov means in Hebrew ‘the utmost happiness’.The moment the space you dreamed about becomes reality… If happiness could colour the air…This is the design tovdesignstudio aims for.