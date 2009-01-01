현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

DH and Design
건축가 in 서울시 강남구
    Daum Communications
    Bleyzer House
    법무법인 Shin & Kim

    DH & Design은 인테리어 디자인부터 건축설계, 건물 리모델링, 마스터플랜까지 차별화된 디자인을 통한 고객의 가치창출을 위하여 종합적이고 체계적인 통합 디자인 솔루션을 제공하는 숙련된 디자인 전문가 집단입니다.  DH and Design은 25년 경력의 인테리어 디자이너미국 수학 및 실무경력 10년을 포함한 17년 경력의 건축가가 함께 초기 디자인단계에서 시공까지 프로젝트 전 단계에 대한 최고 수준의 서비스를 제공합니다.

    DH & Design has distinguished itself as one of the finest design firm with equal dexterity in architecture, remodeling, renovation, and interior design. A team of talented professionals provides impeccably clear, exacting, and thoughtful design solution, ranged from residential, commercial, and office design to corporate interior design. Among our portfolio, we are exceptionally specialized in high-end residential design, renovation, and corporate interior design for domestic and foreign companies. DH & Design absolutely maintains the highest standards of documentation, team coordination, and involvement throughout the design and construction process.  

    서비스
    • 건축설계
    • 인테리어디자인
    • 시공
    • 건물 리모델링
    • 주택설계 및 시공
    • 기업 오피스 인테리어 디자인
    • 상업 인테리어 디자인
    서비스 지역
    대한민국 전지역
    주소
    역삼로 19길 7 아로마빌딩 5을
    06246 서울시 강남구
    대한민국
    +82-269596131 dhanddesign.com
