현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

호미파이 홈페이지를 가장 최적화된 상태에서 사용하시려면 다른 브라우저를 다운로드해주세요. 아이콘을 누르시면 무료 다운로드가 시작됩니다.

공간
전문가
매거진
DIY
전문가 등록하기
프리미엄
로그 아웃
잉글랜드버틀러
실내 장식 & 인테리어 디자이너 in 서울특별시 용산구 한강로2가 83-4
소개 3프로젝트 (3) 0아이디어 북 (0)
리뷰 (0)
edit edit in admin 리뷰 요청 새로운 프로젝트
리뷰 요청 프로필 수정

프로젝트

새로운 프로젝트
  • Go 프리미엄
    • 삼정 메디컬, 잉글랜드버틀러 잉글랜드버틀러 미니멀리스트 서재 / 사무실 합판 화이트
    삼정 메디컬, 잉글랜드버틀러 잉글랜드버틀러 미니멀리스트 발코니, 베란다 & 테라스 화이트
    삼정 메디컬, 잉글랜드버틀러 잉글랜드버틀러 미니멀리스트 서재 / 사무실
    +14
    삼정 메디컬
    분당 K House (Bundang K House), 잉글랜드버틀러 잉글랜드버틀러 모던스타일 주방
    분당 K House (Bundang K House), 잉글랜드버틀러 잉글랜드버틀러 모던스타일 복도, 현관 & 계단
    분당 K House (Bundang K House), 잉글랜드버틀러 잉글랜드버틀러 모던스타일 침실
    +7
    분당 K House (Bundang K House)
    분당 K 하우스, 잉글랜드버틀러 잉글랜드버틀러 주방조리대 철 / 철강 화이트
    분당 K 하우스, 잉글랜드버틀러 잉글랜드버틀러 주방조리대 철 / 철강 화이트
    분당 K 하우스, 잉글랜드버틀러 잉글랜드버틀러 주방싱크 & 수도꼭지 세라믹 화이트
    +3
    분당 K 하우스

    공간 디자인은 공간에서의 새로운 경험을 상상하고 그 상상을 현실로 만드는 작업입니다.
    잉글랜드버틀러는 젊고 참신한 인재들이 모여 공간에서 상상할 수 있는 모든 것들을 새롭게 해석하고 현실로 만들어 나가고자 합니다    .  

    Sustainability starts from inside. Most human relations and expressions of creativity happen inside buildings. Just like most of our daily life. That means that cultures and social structures are what interior design is called to serve. inside buildings that we design, to save resources and energy. Thus, an interior design emerges that is simple, essential and light because of the transparency of its form and function.   For further business enquiries, pleases contact our design offices.

    서비스
    인테리어 디자인 전문업체. 주거공간, 상업공간, 그리고 사무공간등 다양한 공간디자인 제공.
    서비스 지역
    서울 그리고 서울특별시 용산구 한강로2가 83-4
    주소
    04382 서울특별시 용산구 한강로2가 83-4
    대한민국
    +82-27015951 englandbutler.com

    최근 homify 에디터에 의해 언급됨

      Add SEO element