The various problems that arise in the construction process are objectively identified through more experience and knowledge, and the architect provides a more sophisticated design and detailed construction.

I will practice building a healthy house with the owner and share the entire building process through rational architectural design through data.

It has two building offices in Seoul and Yangpyeong, and provides integrated consulting services from land purchase to design progress contractor selection and completion.

건축 과정에서 파생되는 다양한 문제들을 보다 경험과 지식을 통해 객관적으로 파악하고, 건축주의 입장에서 더욱 섬세한 디자인과 세밀한 공사관리를 제공합니다.

건축주와 함께 건강한 집 짓기를 실천하고, 데이터를 통한 합리적 건축설계를 통해 건축 전과정을 함께 하려 합니다.

서울과 양평에 두 곳에 건축사사무소와 공간연구소를 두고, 설계를 통해 토지구매부터 설계진행 시공자선정, 준공까지 건축 통합 컨설팅 서비스를 제공하고 있습니다.