한국의 미적 아름다움과 유럽 디자인의 다양성이 하나되게 한다. 인간중심으로 시작된 소통을 바탕으로 공간을 재해석한다. 간단한 오브제나 작은 생각을 시작으로 하여 거대한 공간이 만들어지기까지 각각의 실용성과 디자인적 하모니 등을 중시하여 다름과 새로움을 실현한다.

She has graduated ISAD_Architettura e Interni at Milan, Italy and recevied the license for interior design from Milan and the State Government of Lomnardia, Italy. After working at Studio Rolla, she has founded her own company, Ahnjuyoung Design Studio, LLC, in Seoul, South Korea.

Her design philosophy is to pursue the interpretation of the space that enables the human oriented communication by combining the diversity of contemporany European design and the traditional beauty of Korea. In realizing a space, which often burgeons from a simple object or basic idea, the process of transformation that harmonize the funcionality, accessibility and comprehensive balance is the main motif of creation. Her continuous efforts to vitalize the space are reflected on her proceedings in the field of the interior architecture design, the furniture, etc.