안주영디자인연구소
실내 장식 & 인테리어 디자이너 in 경기도 성남시 분당구
리뷰 (5)
프로젝트

    • 정은스카이 주거공간, 안주영디자인연구소 안주영디자인연구소 스칸디나비아 주방 화이트
    정은스카이 주거공간, 안주영디자인연구소 안주영디자인연구소 스칸디나비아 다이닝 룸 우드 그레인
    정은스카이 주거공간, 안주영디자인연구소 안주영디자인연구소 미니멀리스트 욕실 멀티 컬러
    정은스카이 주거공간
    두산위브 트레지움, 안주영디자인연구소 안주영디자인연구소 스칸디나비아 복도, 현관 & 계단 녹색
    두산위브 트레지움, 안주영디자인연구소 안주영디자인연구소 실내 문 퍼플 / 바이올렛
    두산위브 트레지움, 안주영디자인연구소 안주영디자인연구소 빌트인 주방 녹색
    두산위브 트레지움
    락앤락 카페 (CAFE RAK AEN RAK), 안주영디자인연구소 안주영디자인연구소 상업공간 우드 멀티 컬러
    락앤락 카페 (CAFE RAK AEN RAK), 안주영디자인연구소 안주영디자인연구소 모던 스타일 공항 우드 청록색
    락앤락 카페 (CAFE RAK AEN RAK), 안주영디자인연구소 안주영디자인연구소 상업공간 우드 청록색
    락앤락 카페 (CAFE RAK AEN RAK)

    한국의 미적 아름다움과 유럽 디자인의 다양성이 하나되게 한다. 인간중심으로 시작된 소통을 바탕으로 공간을 재해석한다. 간단한 오브제나 작은 생각을 시작으로 하여 거대한 공간이 만들어지기까지 각각의 실용성과 디자인적 하모니 등을 중시하여 다름과 새로움을 실현한다.

    She has graduated ISAD_Architettura e Interni at Milan, Italy and recevied the license for interior design from Milan and the State Government of Lomnardia, Italy. After working at Studio Rolla, she has founded her own company, Ahnjuyoung Design Studio, LLC, in Seoul, South Korea. 

    Her design philosophy is to pursue the interpretation of the space that enables the human oriented communication by combining the diversity of contemporany European design and the traditional beauty of Korea. In realizing a space, which often burgeons from a simple object or basic idea, the process of transformation that harmonize the funcionality, accessibility and comprehensive balance is the main motif of creation. Her continuous efforts to vitalize the space are reflected on her proceedings in the field of the interior architecture design, the furniture, etc.

    서비스
    인테리어디자인, 인테리어시공, 그리고 실내건축설계
    서비스 지역
    서울 및 수도권 지역
    주소
    정자일로 177 인텔리지 2
    13557 경기도 성남시 분당구
    대한민국
    +82-1032951575 ahndesignstudio.modoo.at
    라라라
    2 년 전
    박용수
    4 년 전
    Mikyung OH
    4 년 전
