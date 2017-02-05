Based on the experience of architecture, interior design and field construction management from 1999 to present, all members of CLOUD9COMPANY focus on the trends in architectural design and on how it can be applied to every project.

CLOUD9 COMPANY offers and delivers trendy, unique designs and design results to its customers in a very realistic, intuitive way. You can apply the results directly to your building or receive on-site construction management through us.

We have designed and constructed almost project by ourselves.

CLOUD9 COMPANY knows how to become trendy and unique from the beginning of architectural and interior design to the end of construction.





1999년부터 현재까지 건축, 인테리어 디자인/설계,현장 시공관리의 경험을 바탕으로 클라우드나인컴퍼니의 모든 구성원들은 건축디자인의 트렌드와 그것이 모든 프로젝트에 보다 유니크하게 적용되어질 수 있도록 하는데 집중합니다.

클라우드나인컴퍼니는 트렌디하고 유니크한 디자인,설계 결과물을 지극히 현실적이고 직관적인 방법으로 고객에게 제안하고 제공합니다.

여러분은 결과물을 직접 본인의 건축에 적용하거나 저희를 통해 현장 시공관리를 받으실 수 있습니다. 저희는 거의 모든 프로젝트들을 직접 디자인,설계하고 시공 완료하였습니다.

(주)클라우드나인컴퍼니는 건축,인테리어 디자인의 시작부터 시공의 마무리까지가 어떻게 트렌디하고 유니크해 질 수 있는지 알고있습니다.