ODDBLANC [오드블랑]
특이하다는 의미의 ‘ODD'와
실버의 백색을 뜻하는 프랑스어 ‘BLANC'이 합쳐진 주얼리 브랜드입니다.
기존 디자인의 틀에서 벗어나 독특하고 러프한 질감 표현과
유기적인 디자인으로개성과 소장가치를 지닌 주얼리를 추구합니다.
- 서비스 지역
- Seoul
- 회사 수상내역
- 2011.12 7th World Jewelry Design Contest
- 2012.02 Gallery Jireh Craft Young Artist Exhibition
- 2012.04 11th International Jewelry Design Contest
- 2012.05 Art and Company 4crafts art fair
- 2012.07 Gallery Jung
Geometric Splendor
- 2012.09 Hansung Baekje Art Contest
- 2013.04 Gallery SpaceUM
The Gift
- 2013.08 Korea Traditional Craft Association exhibition
- 2014.01 13th International Jewelry Design Contest
