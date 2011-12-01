현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

호미파이 홈페이지를 가장 최적화된 상태에서 사용하시려면 다른 브라우저를 다운로드해주세요. 아이콘을 누르시면 무료 다운로드가 시작됩니다.

공간
전문가
매거진
DIY
전문가 등록하기
프리미엄
로그 아웃
ODDBLANC
디자이너 in Seoul
소개 4프로젝트 (4) 0아이디어 북 (0)
리뷰 (0)
edit edit in admin 리뷰 요청 새로운 프로젝트
리뷰 요청 프로필 수정

프로젝트

새로운 프로젝트
  • Go 프리미엄
    • SNZG, ODDBLANC ODDBLANC 모던스타일 미디어 룸
    SNZG, ODDBLANC ODDBLANC 모던스타일 미디어 룸
    SNZG, ODDBLANC ODDBLANC 모던스타일 미디어 룸
    +12
    SNZG
    한국전통공예 칠보공예, ODDBLANC ODDBLANC 지중해스타일 미디어 룸
    한국전통공예 칠보공예, ODDBLANC ODDBLANC 지중해스타일 미디어 룸
    한국전통공예 칠보공예, ODDBLANC ODDBLANC 지중해스타일 미디어 룸
    +8
    한국전통공예 칠보공예
    오드블랑 클래식씰 인장 시리즈, ODDBLANC ODDBLANC 클래식스타일 미디어 룸
    오드블랑 클래식씰 인장 시리즈, ODDBLANC ODDBLANC 클래식스타일 미디어 룸
    오드블랑 클래식씰 인장 시리즈, ODDBLANC ODDBLANC 클래식스타일 미디어 룸
    +11
    오드블랑 클래식씰 인장 시리즈
    ODDBLANC, ODDBLANC ODDBLANC 클래식스타일 발코니, 베란다 & 테라스
    ODDBLANC

    ODDBLANC [오드블랑]

    특이하다는 의미의 ‘ODD'와 

    실버의 백색을 뜻하는 프랑스어 ‘BLANC'이 합쳐진 주얼리 브랜드입니다.

    기존 디자인의 틀에서 벗어나 독특하고 러프한 질감 표현과 

    유기적인 디자인으로개성과 소장가치를 지닌 주얼리를 추구합니다.

    서비스 지역
    Seoul
    회사 수상내역
    • 2011.12 7th World Jewelry Design Contest
    • 2012.02 Gallery Jireh Craft Young Artist Exhibition
    • 2012.04 11th International Jewelry Design Contest
    • 2012.05 Art and Company 4crafts art fair
    • 2012.07 Gallery Jung Geometric Splendor
    • 2012.09 Hansung Baekje Art Contest
    • 2013.04 Gallery SpaceUM The Gift
    • 2013.08 Korea Traditional Craft Association exhibition
    • 2014.01 13th International Jewelry Design Contest 
    • 모두보기 9 수상경력
    주소
    132-781 Seoul
    대한민국
      Add SEO element