현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

호미파이 홈페이지를 가장 최적화된 상태에서 사용하시려면 다른 브라우저를 다운로드해주세요. 아이콘을 누르시면 무료 다운로드가 시작됩니다.

공간
전문가
매거진
DIY
전문가 등록하기
프리미엄
로그 아웃
DESIGN METHODS
디자이너 in Yongsan-Gu, Seoul
소개 0프로젝트 (0) 0아이디어 북 (0)
리뷰 (0)
edit edit in admin 리뷰 요청 새로운 프로젝트
리뷰 요청 프로필 수정
새로운 프로젝트
  • Go 프리미엄

    • We design methods

    DESIGN METHODS is a creative design studio in Seoul, comprised of two industrial designers and two graphic designers, approaching to the context of wider aspects. The studio is working on diverse range of industrial fields including product, furniture, space and brands. The design attitude and process are strongly focused on continuos exploring and embraces new archetype, materiality, technology and simplicity.

    서비스
    • Product design development
    • Furniture Design
    • space concept design
    • branding and etc..
    서비스 지역
    worldwide 그리고 Yongsan-gu, Seoul
    회사 수상내역
    • 2015      IMM Cologne, Pure Talents Contest, Selected Work(DE)
    • 2014      Forbes Korea Art & Design Power Leader(KR)
    • 2013 IMM Cologne, WOHNIDEE Awards 2012, Sustainability winner (DE)
    • 2013      KDA, Living Winner(KR)
    • 2013      IMM Cologne, Wohnidee Awards, Sustainability Winner(DE)
    • 2012 IDEA 2012, Silver winner (USA)
    • 2012 The London Design Museum Awards, Designs of the Year 2012, Furniture winner (UK)
    • 2011 BLUEPRINT Awards 2011, Best Use of Material (UK)
    • 2011 The Conran Shop 선정, 100% Design London, Must See Trail (UK)
    • 2007 Red Dot Design Awards 2007, Concept winner (SINGAPORE)
    • 2006 GAGU FURNITURE COMPETITION 2011, 1st. PRIZE (KOR)
    • 모두보기 11 수상경력
    주소
    9, Hannam-daero 21-gil / 703-1, Hannam-dong
    140-894 Yongsan-Gu, Seoul
    대한민국
    +82-27927031 designmethods.kr
      Add SEO element