We design methods
DESIGN METHODS is a creative design studio in Seoul, comprised of two industrial designers and two graphic designers, approaching to the context of wider aspects. The studio is working on diverse range of industrial fields including product, furniture, space and brands. The design attitude and process are strongly focused on continuos exploring and embraces new archetype, materiality, technology and simplicity.
- 서비스
- Product design development
- Furniture Design
- space concept design
- branding and etc..
- 서비스 지역
- worldwide 그리고 Yongsan-gu, Seoul
- 회사 수상내역
- 2015 IMM Cologne, Pure Talents Contest, Selected Work(DE)
- 2014 Forbes Korea Art & Design Power Leader(KR)
- 2013 IMM Cologne, WOHNIDEE Awards 2012, Sustainability winner (DE)
- 2013 KDA, Living Winner(KR)
- 2013 IMM Cologne, Wohnidee Awards, Sustainability Winner(DE)
- 2012 IDEA 2012, Silver winner (USA)
- 2012 The London Design Museum Awards, Designs of the Year 2012, Furniture winner (UK)
- 2011 BLUEPRINT Awards 2011, Best Use of Material (UK)
- 2011 The Conran Shop 선정, 100% Design London, Must See Trail (UK)
- 2007 Red Dot Design Awards 2007, Concept winner (SINGAPORE)
- 2006 GAGU FURNITURE COMPETITION 2011, 1st. PRIZE (KOR)
- 모두보기 11 수상경력
- 주소
-
9, Hannam-daero 21-gil / 703-1, Hannam-dong
140-894 Yongsan-Gu, Seoul
대한민국
+82-27927031 designmethods.kr