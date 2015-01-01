I carve a very sensitive pattern onto molded clay. The pattern I carve motivates the viewer's spirit to vibrate. The pattern simulates nature in movement, similar to waves on a lake. The expression of nature in my artwork changes according to the viewing distance of the piece. When my artwork is viewed from a distance, a serene and tranquil feeling will wash over a veiwer just as a gentle breeze or gentle stream flowing around oneself. If you come close to my artwork you can see the gentleness of nature. My desire is to reflect gentle nature through the impressions of my artwork. From start to finish I persist in making my artwork with the passion of nature at its finest.