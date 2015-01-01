현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

호미파이 홈페이지를 가장 최적화된 상태에서 사용하시려면 다른 브라우저를 다운로드해주세요. 아이콘을 누르시면 무료 다운로드가 시작됩니다.

공간
전문가
매거진
DIY
전문가 등록하기
프리미엄
로그 아웃
Jong-min Lee ceramic studio
아티스트 및 장인 in 경기도 안성시 사곡1길 42
소개 2프로젝트 (2) 0아이디어 북 (0)
리뷰 (0)
edit edit in admin 리뷰 요청 새로운 프로젝트
리뷰 요청 프로필 수정

프로젝트

새로운 프로젝트
  • Go 프리미엄
    • Untitle, Jong-min Lee ceramic studio Jong-min Lee ceramic studio 아트워크조각품
    Untitle, Jong-min Lee ceramic studio Jong-min Lee ceramic studio 아트워크조각품
    Untitle, Jong-min Lee ceramic studio Jong-min Lee ceramic studio 아트워크조각품
    +2
    Untitle
    Untitle, Jong-min Lee ceramic studio Jong-min Lee ceramic studio 아트워크기타 미술품
    Untitle, Jong-min Lee ceramic studio Jong-min Lee ceramic studio 아트워크기타 미술품
    Untitle, Jong-min Lee ceramic studio Jong-min Lee ceramic studio 아트워크조각품
    +1
    Untitle

    I carve a very sensitive pattern onto molded clay. The pattern I carve motivates the viewer's spirit to vibrate. The pattern simulates nature in movement, similar to waves on a lake. The expression of nature in my artwork changes according to the viewing distance of the piece. When my artwork is viewed from a distance, a serene and tranquil feeling will wash over a veiwer just as a gentle breeze or gentle stream flowing around oneself. If you come close to my artwork you can see the gentleness of nature. My desire is to reflect gentle nature through the impressions of my artwork. From start to finish I persist in making my artwork with the passion of nature at its finest.

    서비스
    456-350 Sagok 1gil 42 Anseong-si Gyeggi-do Korea
    서비스 지역
    경기도 안성시 사곡1길 42
    회사 수상내역
    Mino Ceramic Festival conpetition , prize / Japan
    주소
    456-350 경기도 안성시 사곡1길 42
    대한민국
    +82-1045858250 www.vleev.com
    법적 소유권

    Artist

      Add SEO element