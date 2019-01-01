현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

mlnp아키텍트건축사사무소
건축가 in 서울특별시
리뷰 (0)
    하우스 더 월 동백
    하우스 더 월 동백, mlnp아키텍트건축사사무소 mlnp아키텍트건축사사무소 모던스타일 주택
    하우스 더 월 동백, mlnp아키텍트건축사사무소 mlnp아키텍트건축사사무소 모던스타일 주택
    +12
    하우스 더 월 동백
    판교 ONE ROOF HOUSE
    판교 ONE ROOF HOUSE, mlnp아키텍트건축사사무소 mlnp아키텍트건축사사무소 모던스타일 주택
    판교 ONE ROOF HOUSE, mlnp아키텍트건축사사무소 mlnp아키텍트건축사사무소 모던스타일 주택
    +10
    판교 ONE ROOF HOUSE
    부암동 Two Roof House
    부암동 Two Roof House, mlnp아키텍트건축사사무소 mlnp아키텍트건축사사무소
    부암동 Two Roof House, mlnp아키텍트건축사사무소 mlnp아키텍트건축사사무소
    +5
    부암동 Two Roof House

    mlnp architects is a Seoul and London based group of architects, designers and thinkers operating within the fields of architecture, urban design and research. The practice is currently involved in a large number of projects throughout Asia, Europe and Latin America and our works around the world insist on intelligent approach which inventing new possibilities on each specific context. mlnp 

    pursues a fascination for radical and experimental design research focusing on the urban landscape, the public realm, and the influence of architecture on the everyday lives of its users

    . We operate contemporary practice where emphasizing not only a formal agenda but performance related to program, organization, constraints and client’s aspirations. 

    mlnp approach to spatial vision in the fields of architecture, urbanism and landscape, with a strong focus on the social and environmental integration through process, for all scales of project ranging from objects to urban development, is deeply collaborative.


    서비스
    건축설계
    서비스 지역
    서울특별시
    회사 수상내역
    제25회 경기도건축문화상
    주소
    송파구 송파대로 201 테라타워 2A
    05854 서울특별시
    대한민국
    +82-25728026 mlnparchitects.com
