mlnp architects is a Seoul and London based group of architects, designers and thinkers operating within the fields of architecture, urban design and research. The practice is currently involved in a large number of projects throughout Asia, Europe and Latin America and our works around the world insist on intelligent approach which inventing new possibilities on each specific context. mlnp

pursues a fascination for radical and experimental design research focusing on the urban landscape, the public realm, and the influence of architecture on the everyday lives of its users

. We operate contemporary practice where emphasizing not only a formal agenda but performance related to program, organization, constraints and client’s aspirations.

mlnp approach to spatial vision in the fields of architecture, urbanism and landscape, with a strong focus on the social and environmental integration through process, for all scales of project ranging from objects to urban development, is deeply collaborative.



