빎스토리는 전통과 현대의 만남, 동양과 서양의 조화로움, 예술과 디자인의 조우이다.동양의 은유적이고 자연스러움, 서양의 분석적이고 합리적인 이 두 세계가 만나 이루어 내는 자연스러운 아름다움을 현대적인 스타일로 재해석해 공간속에 활력과 생기를 불어넣어 즐거움을 선사하는 작가 장영선의 작품들이다.

Work by creator Youngsun Jang

Vimstory creates new lifestyle by meeting of tradition and modernization, harmonizing of Oriental and Western, and combination of art & design. It presents a happiness & joy through Youngsun Jang's art, with a combination of Oriental calm natural beauty and Western vivid rational beauty.