현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

호미파이 홈페이지를 가장 최적화된 상태에서 사용하시려면 다른 브라우저를 다운로드해주세요. 아이콘을 누르시면 무료 다운로드가 시작됩니다.

공간
전문가
매거진
DIY
전문가 등록하기
프리미엄
로그 아웃
VIMSTORY
디자이너 in Seoul
소개 5프로젝트 (5) 0아이디어 북 (0)
리뷰 (0)
edit edit in admin 리뷰 요청 새로운 프로젝트
리뷰 요청 프로필 수정

프로젝트

새로운 프로젝트
  • Go 프리미엄
    • 기원 _ 수호새 솟대, VIMSTORY VIMSTORY 서재/사무실악세사리 & 장식
    기원 _ 수호새 솟대, VIMSTORY VIMSTORY 서재/사무실악세사리 & 장식
    기원 _ 수호새 솟대, VIMSTORY VIMSTORY 아시아스타일 서재 / 사무실
    +1
    기원 _ 수호새 솟대
    문자도 가구조명 & 홈텍스타일, VIMSTORY VIMSTORY 침실조명
    문자도 가구조명 & 홈텍스타일, VIMSTORY VIMSTORY 침실액세서리 & 장식
    문자도 가구조명 & 홈텍스타일, VIMSTORY VIMSTORY 침실액세서리 & 장식
    +1
    문자도 가구조명 & 홈텍스타일
    WAVE 가구조명 & 홈텍스타일, VIMSTORY VIMSTORY 거실조명
    WAVE 가구조명 & 홈텍스타일, VIMSTORY VIMSTORY 침실액세서리 & 장식
    WAVE 가구조명 & 홈텍스타일, VIMSTORY VIMSTORY 침실액세서리 & 장식
    WAVE 가구조명 & 홈텍스타일
    문자도 테이블 조명 & 홈텍스타일, VIMSTORY VIMSTORY 거실조명
    문자도 테이블 조명 & 홈텍스타일, VIMSTORY VIMSTORY 거실조명
    문자도 테이블 조명 & 홈텍스타일, VIMSTORY VIMSTORY 거실액세서리 & 장식
    문자도 테이블 조명 & 홈텍스타일
    책가도 가리개조명, VIMSTORY VIMSTORY 거실조명
    책가도 가리개조명, VIMSTORY VIMSTORY 거실조명
    책가도 가리개조명, VIMSTORY VIMSTORY 거실조명
    책가도 가리개조명

    빎스토리는 전통과 현대의 만남, 동양과 서양의 조화로움, 예술과 디자인의 조우이다.동양의 은유적이고 자연스러움, 서양의 분석적이고 합리적인 이 두 세계가 만나 이루어 내는 자연스러운 아름다움을 현대적인 스타일로 재해석해 공간속에 활력과 생기를 불어넣어 즐거움을 선사하는 작가 장영선의 작품들이다.

    Work by creator Youngsun Jang
    Vimstory creates new lifestyle by meeting of tradition and modernization, harmonizing of Oriental and Western, and combination of art & design. It presents a happiness & joy through Youngsun Jang's art, with a combination of Oriental calm natural beauty and Western vivid rational beauty.

    서비스
    korea
    서비스 지역
    Seoul
    주소
    142-803 Seoul
    대한민국
    www.vimstory.com

    최근 homify 에디터에 의해 언급됨

      Add SEO element