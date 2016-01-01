Lighting Design & Manufacturing company based in Seoul, S.Korea
SANUC believes that subtle details can make a difference in the design and have tremendous impact on the quality of our customers’ lives. To make this possible, SANUC keeps on experimenting and innovating with different ways in which the little details can make the difference.
- 서비스
- 조명 디자인 및 제조
- 서비스 지역
- Seoul
- 회사 수상내역
- 2016년 서울시 참빛서울 우수 조명전시업체
- 주소
-
06522 Seoul
대한민국
+82-1033954738 www.sanuc.co.kr
법적 소유권
Trade Mark and Design Patents.